Lil Win is gearing towards releasing the first look at his new film, The Last African Hero, a biopic on Burkina Faso's military ruler

The Kumawood actor in a video talked about how close fans were to getting the highly anticipated film's trailer

He claimed that he expected one million views in less than 24 hours when the trailer drops, or else he won't release

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actor Lil Win has heightened the anticipation for his upcoming film on Ibrahim Traore, the Last African Hero.

Lil Win Sets Conditions For The Release Of His Ibrahim Trarore Film

Source: Facebook

The last African Hero follows the story of Captain Ibrahim Traore, Burkina Faso's military ruler, who ousted President Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba in a September 2022 coup.

The 37-year-old military ruler, who is currently the second-youngest head of state in the world, has garnered significant traction across the continent.

Celebrities like Sarkodi are among several other celebrities who have publicly praised Ibrahim Traore, mainly because of his pan-African achievements.

His tenure so far has seen Burkina Faso sever ties with its former colonial power, France, and contributed to founding the Alliance of Sahel States - a confederation formed with Mali and Niger.

While fans continue to count down to Lil Win's project, the Kumawood actor has shared the conditions fans must satisfy before the release.

"When I release the trailer, I need a million views in 24 hours, else no one will see the movie."

Already, Lil Win has faced several setbacks in producing the film, which he describes as financially burdensome.

On May 24, the award-winning actor behind several critically acclaimed productions, including A Country Called Ghana, lamented about an offer from a public leader to stop the project.

He claimed that a respected leader offered him the money as an incentive to stop his efforts towards releasing Ibrahim Traore's biopic.

"A man I do not know came to meet me because his boss had sent him to convince me to stop the movie. He said the boss had arranged some gifts for me and my crew members if we followed his wish. For us to believe him, he offered $20k," Lil Win alleged.

Lil Win's condition for fans stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanains in reaction to Lil Win's message to his fans, stirs reactions.

Nharnhar Ama cashout said:

I like the way ur doing 💋💋💋

Amankwah Khing wrote:

During the movie premiere abeg don’t kill anybody again. You kill a child in your movie . A country Called Ghana.

Kobby Yankey remarked:

Lil Win Please you guys should add the English translation so it can build more interest with those outside Ghana

Lil Win warns TV stations over piracy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win warned Ghanaian television stations against airing his movies without the proper permission from his camp.

Lil Win shared a video complaining about the routine practice of Ghanaian TV stations to air their movies without paying for the rights to do so.

He said Ghanaian television stations should be pumping money to help local filmmakers like himself instead of spending on foreign soaps.

The comic actor promised to inflict legal consequences on channels that continue to pirate his movies after his warning.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh