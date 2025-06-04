Manchester United have set their sights on signing Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United as the summer transfer market heats up

In an attempt to lower the cost of acquiring Kudus, United have reportedly offered Jadon Sancho as part of a swap deal

West Ham are determined to retain Mohammed Kudus and have set a hefty £60 million asking price

Manchester United are reportedly tracking Ghana international midfielder Mohammed Kudus for a possible transfer ahead of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

Reports suggest that the Red Devils have offered Jadon Sancho as part of the deal, with the latter winning the 2024/25 Conference League with Chelsea.

Manchester United looking to exchange Jadon Sancho for Mohammed Kudus. Image credit: Bryn Lennon, Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar

Source: Getty Images

However, this swap might not be as straightforward as initially hoped, as West Ham’s valuation of Kudus is much higher than that of Sancho.

Manchester United’s summer transfer business

Manchester United have been active in the transfer market, with Matheus Cunha already arriving from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a reported £62.5 million.

Despite the absence of European football next season, Cunha was convinced to make the switch to Old Trafford, with Sky Sports exploring how the Brazilian could be used by Ruben Amorim.

Cunha’s signing is just the beginning. Amorim has made it clear that he requires more additions to the squad, particularly in the attacking and midfield areas.

The Portuguese trainer aims to bring in a No 10 to complement Cunha’s abilities as the hunt for a new playmaker intensifies, with Mohammed Kudus emerging as one of the top targets according to Team Talk.

Manchester United’s interest in Mohammed Kudus

The Black Stars midfielder, recently dropped from the Ghana Footballer of the Year nominees list, has caught the eye of several top clubs despite a normal season with the Hammers in 2024/25.

Primarily known for his versatility, Kudus can operate as a right winger or a central attacking midfielder, making him an ideal candidate for Manchester United’s evolving tactical setup.

Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United under pressure from Amad Diallo during Man United 0 West Ham 2 at Old Trafford on May 11, 2025. Image credit: Marc Atkins

Source: Getty Images

It is understood that West Ham have placed a hefty price tag on the player, with the club reportedly valuing Kudus at around £60 million.

This valuation is significantly higher than what the Old Trafford outfit are willing to offer, especially given that they are looking to offload Jadon Sancho in exchange for the Ghanaian star.

The Jadon Sancho swap proposal

In a bid to lower the cost of acquiring the former Ajax man, Manchester United have reportedly offered Jadon Sancho as part of a swap deal.

Sancho, who has struggled to find his best form at Old Trafford since his high-profile move from Borussia Dortmund, is believed to be surplus to requirements under Amorim’s new regime.

However, the proposed swap deal may face significant hurdles. West Ham’s valuation of Kudus remains far higher than Sancho’s market value, and the Hammers may not be inclined to accept such an offer.

Despite the English winger's potential, West Ham might prefer to hold out for a larger financial sum rather than a player they may not see as an immediate upgrade.

Kudus snubs Saudi offers

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Mohammed Kudus' alleged decision to reject lucreative deals from Saudi Pro League clubs.

The former Right to Dream academy player reportedly prefers to remain in Europe's best moves rather than moving to the Middle East at this point in his young professional career.

Source: YEN.com.gh