The Ghana star reportedly has no interest in a Saudi Pro League move this summer, preferring to stay in Europe

With Eddie Howe targeting a right-sided winger, Kudus’ stance presents a major boost for Newcastle United in their pursuit

Despite his dip in form this season, West Ham are set to hold out for a sizable transfer fee to let go Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus has no interest in a move to the Saudi Pro League this summer, according to latest reports.

While Saudi Pro League clubs have allegedly expressed interest in luring the West Ham United midfielder with lucrative offers, Kudus reportedly has no intention of making such a move at this stage of his career.

The 24-year-old, who is not part of Ghana's squad for the 2025 Unity Cup, per the Ghana FA, is prioritizing top-tier European competition instead.

Newcastle’s interest in Mohammed Kudus

Eddie Howe is said to be actively looking to strengthen his attacking ranks ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, with a particular focus on the right wing.

Newcastle United are in need of a dynamic and versatile attacker who can complement the likes of Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon.

Kudus, who impressed with his explosive performances for West Ham in 2023/24 but struggled this season, fits the bill perfectly.

Known for his quick feet, technical prowess, and ability to play across the forward line or in attacking midfield, the former Ajax man would bring a significant upgrade to Newcastle’s offensive output.

His ability to cut inside, create chances, and score from range makes him a top target for the Magpies.

Kudus wants to compete in major European leagues

Despite reported interest from several wealthy Saudi clubs, Kudus is believed to be focused on continuing his development in Europe.

According to Football Insider, the 24-year-old have indicated that he is not interested in a move to the Middle East at this point in his career.

''A number of Saudi Pro League clubs are monitoring Kudus’ situation – but sources say the player is not interested in making that move at this stage of his career, providing a big boost to Newcastle.''

The Ghana international would prefer to remain in Europe and continue playing at the highest level possible.

Newcastle United, who have qualified for the Champions League 202/26 thus appear a perfect destination for the Ghanaian playmaker who shone in the compettiion at Ajax.

Premier League transfer news on Mohammed Kudus

Newcastle are not alone in their admiration of Kudus. Arsenal and Liverpool are also said to be monitoring his situation closely.

Mikel Arteta is known to value versatile, technical players who can operate in tight spaces and execute rapid transitions, traits Kudus has in abundance.

Meanwhile, Liverpool, under Arne Slot, may view Kudus as a potential long-term replacement in their evolving midfield and attack.

However, Newcastle are more likely to offer Kudus a more central role in their squad, as well as a clear path to regular starts.

The opportunity to be a key figure in Newcastle’s project could sway the player in the Magpies’ favor.

West Ham’s potential fee on Mohammed Kudus

West Ham are unlikely to let Kudus go without a fight. After investing in the player just a year ago, the Hammers will demand a significant transfer fee—likely north of £50 million.

However, should the player express a desire to leave and if a bidding war ensues, the London club could be tempted to cash in at a profit.

So far, the Black Stars midfielder has not expressed any desire to leave the Hammers after reiterating his commitment to the club in a recent Sky Sports interview.

Mohammed Kudus brilliant assist against Manchester United

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on Mohammed Kudus's excellent performance in West Ham United's 2-0 away win at Manchester United on May 11.

The 24-year-old provided a wonderful assist for Tomas Soucek to open the scoring as the Hammers picked up a remarkable victory at Old Trafford.

