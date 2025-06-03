Mohammed Kudus was excluded from this year’s nominees following a disappointing 2024/25 season at West Ham United

The 2025 Ghana Footballer of the Year nominees include two Premier League stars and one top La Liga performer

The 7th edition of the Ghana Football Awards will take place on June 14th, 2025 at the Accra International Conference Centre

The Ghana Football Awards is set to take place at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre and Mohammed Kudus has been left out of the 2025 Ghana Footballer of the Year list.

Thomas Partey of Arsenal, Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth and Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams are the three nominees battling for the top prize this year.

Mohammed Kudus snubbed in 2025 Ghana Footballer of the Year Nominees list. Image credit: West Ham United FC, Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images

Disappointing season for Mohammed Kudus

The former Ajax man experienced a challenging 2024/25 season with West Ham United who finished 14th in the Premier League, according to Wikipedia.

After a breakout year that earned him the Ghana Footballer of the Year title in 2024, expectations were sky-high for Kudus to build on that momentum.

Unfortunately, the Nima-born footballer's performances on the pitch fell short of the lofty standards he had set.

Mohammed Kudus won the 2024 Ghana Footballer of the Year award. Image credit: @GF_Awards

Throughout the season, Kudus managed to score only five goals and provide four assists across all competitions, per Transfermarkt.

Kudus' lack of consistency and top form, however, do not affect his chances of earning a big move this summer, with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly tracking the West Ham United playmaker.

While Kudus’s absence may be disappointing for some, the competition for the 2025 Ghana Footballer of the Year award remains fierce.

Thomas Partey - Arsenal

This nomination comes as a massive boost for Thomas Partey whose Arsenal future is still in doubt as the defensive midfielder has yet to agree a new deal with the Gunners.

Partey, whose current deal runs out at the end of June 2025, established himself as one of Mikel Arteta's key players in the just-ended season.

The 31-year-old appeared in 52 matches across all competitions for Arsenal, scoring 4 goals and providing 3 assists to help the Gunners finish second in the Premier League and reach the Champions League semi-finals.

Antoine Semenyo - Bournemouth

Antoine Semenyo’s rise in the Premier League has been nothing short of remarkable, scoring double-digit goals for the first time in his EPL career.

The Bournemouth attacker demonstrated versatility, speed, and a knack for scoring important goals such as his back-to-back efforts against Manchester United.

His performances helped Bournemouth secured a 9th-place finish in the Premier League under Spanish manager Andoni Iraola.

Semenyo’s 13 goals in 42 games in all events in the 2024/25 campaign earns him a well-deserved Ghana Footballer of the Year nomination.

Inaki Williams - Athletic Bilbao

Iñaki Williams is also recognized thanks to his consistency and decent 2024/25 season with Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.

Renowned for his blistering pace and goal-scoring ability, Williams bagged the 2025 La Liga African Player of the Year accolade, after winning the same hounour in the previous year.

His experience and flair in one of Europe’s top leagues highlight his credentials as a nominee for the Ghana Footballer of the Year.

When will the 2025 Ghana Football Awards take place?

The 7th edition of the Ghana Football Awards, which promises to be a memorable occasion, celebrating the best of Ghana’s footballing talent at home and abroad, will happen on June 14th, 2025.

Set in the prestigious Grand Arena at the Accra International Conference Centre, the event is expected to bring together players, coaches, media, and fans in a night dedicated to excellence.

Fans eagerly await to see who will claim the top honor now that Mohammed Kudus is out of the conversation.

Whether it will be Partey’s steadfast midfield mastery, Semenyo’s dynamic breakout season, or Williams’s La Liga exploits, the 2025 award is sure to highlight the vibrant talent pool Ghana continues to produce.

Semenyo's Premier League feat against Manchester United

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Antoine Semenyo's personal milestone in the Premier League following Bournemouth's draw against Ruben Amorim's side at the Vitality Stadium.

The Ghana Black Stars striker netted the game's first goal before Rasmus Hojlund equalized for Manchester United.

