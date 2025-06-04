Cristiano Ronaldo Nets Winner and Breaks Record as Portugal Reach Nations League Final
Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal to a come-from-behind win over Germany to book their place in Sunday's Nations League final.
Florian Wirtz had put the hosts ahead with a brilliant header from Joshua Kimmich's delicious chip three minutes into the second-half.
But a triple change from Roberto Martinez sparked Portugal into life.
It was one of those subs who put the visitors on level terms, with Francisco Conceição driving forward before curling a fantastic effort past Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and into the bottom corner.
Just five minutes after that, Ronaldo scored what would prove to be the winner. Nuno Mendes burst through the Germany defence before squaring the ball for his captain, who was left with an empty net to tap into.
That goal also saw Ronaldo break the record for the most goals in a single Nations League A campaign, having notched seven strikes.
That is one more than previous joint-holders Romelu Lukaku and Ferran Torres managed in the 2021/2022 campaign.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a Sports Editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV. Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (Media General) and also contributed as a Writer and Weekend Editor for Pulse Ghana. He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now University of Media, Arts and Communication). Email: isaac.darko@sportsbrief.com.