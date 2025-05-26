Cristiano Ronaldo dropped a cryptic message about speculations surrounding his future at Al-Nassr

The legendary Portuguese is set to become a free agent as his current contract with the Knights of Najd expires on June 30

He has been linked with a move to the MLS as well as a fairytale return to his boyhood club, Sporting Lisbon

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Cristiano Ronaldo has sparked fresh speculation about his future after dropping a cryptic message following Al-Nassr’s final league outing of the season.

The 40-year-old found the net once again, this time in a losing effort against Al-Fateh on the last day of the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo applauds Al-Nassr's fans before the Saudi League game against Al-Ittihad on May 7, 2025. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo drops cryptic message about his future with Al-Nassr

It wasn’t his goal that stole the headlines, but a brief social media post that surfaced less than an hour after full-time.

“This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all,” Ronaldo wrote on X (formerly Twitter), leaving many to interpret the message as a farewell to Al-Nassr.

Though he stopped short of confirming his next destination, whispers of a possible move to Major League Soccer or a fairytale return to Sporting CP have resurfaced.

His contract in Riyadh is set to expire this summer, and with extension talks reportedly stalling, it appears the iconic No.7 is preparing for a new adventure, per Goal.

He would leave behind a mixed legacy in Saudi Arabia if he walked away. It would be one decorated only by the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup.

Analysing Ronaldo's two-and-a-half seasons with Al-Nassr

Despite his undeniable impact on the league’s global profile, Ronaldo's stint at Al-Nassr has fallen short of expectations on the silverware front.

In two and a half seasons, the club failed to clinch the domestic title, finishing as runners-up twice and settling for third in what could be his final campaign.

Beyond the league, cup competitions brought little consolation.

Ronaldo’s side suffered heartbreak in the AFC Champions League, exiting at the quarter-final and semi-final stages in successive attempts.

Early eliminations in both the Saudi Super Cup and King's Cup further added to a tenure that promised much but delivered sparingly.

From a tactical standpoint, Al-Nassr often leaned heavily on Ronaldo’s presence in the final third, but a lack of consistent support and squad depth may have limited their chances in crunch moments.

Though he remained a constant threat, scoring 93 goals and providing 19 assists in 105 appearances, per Transfermarkt, his brilliance could not mask the collective shortcomings.

Now, even at 40, the Portuguese legend has shown no signs of winding down. He’s closing in on the 940-goal mark and has made it clear in recent interviews that retirement won’t come until he hits four digits.

Cristiano Ronaldo after Al-Nassr crashed out of the AFC Champions League after losing to Kawasaki Frontale on April 30, 2025. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh

Source: Getty Images

For now, the focus shifts to international duty. Ronaldo will enjoy a brief pause before linking up with Portugal ahead of their UEFA Nations League semi-final clash with Germany on June 4.

Ronaldo to join Moroccan club?

YEN.com.gh also disclosed that Wydad Casablanca's new recruit, Nordin Amrabat, has confirmed the club is holding talks with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Should the move go through, it would mark an unprecedented and historic transfer involving an African football club.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh