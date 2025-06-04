Arsenal has confirmed that discussions are ongoing with several key players whose contracts expire on June 30, 2025, including Thomas Partey

The Gunners announced that 20 players will be leaving the club when their contracts expire in 2025, including Jorginho

The Ghana midfielder has been linked with a sensatinal return to La Liga , with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid among his suitors

Arsenal Football Club has provided an official update regarding players whose contracts are set to expire on June 30, 2025, incuding Thomas Partey.

In a statement released through their official website, the club confirmed that discussions are ongoing with several key players.

Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey of Arsenal during a training session at Sobha Realty Training Centre on May 17, 2025. Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC

Source: Getty Images

This announcement has sparked widespread buzz among Gunners as the Premier League transfer market starts to get interesting.

Thomas Partey in focus

The Ghanaian midfielder has been an integral part of the Gunners’ midfield since joining from Atlético Madrid in 2020.

Partey’s quality and physical presence in the center of the park have earned him praise from fans following his top displays in the just-ended campaign that saw Arsenal reach the Champions League semi-finals.

The Black Stars midfielder shone against Real Madrid across two matches, helping Mikel Arteta's side impose an emphatic 5-1 aggregate win over Los Blancos.

However, Partey's current Arsenal contract runs out exactly on June 30 this year as Arsenal provided an update on the player's future via the club's official website.

''In addition, the following players’ contracts also expire on June 30, 2025. Discussions are ongoing, and once matters are finalised between all parties, we will communicate in due course. Chloe Kelly, Thomas Partey, and Michal Rosiak.'' the statement stated.

Given his importance to the team, many will be keen to see if he extends his stay at the club or pursues other opportunities, with Arteta publcicly expressing his desire to see Partey stay at Emirates Stadium, per the Guardian.

20 players to depart Arsenal in 2025

The Premier League runners-up has also confirmed that a significant number of players will be leaving the club at the end of their current contracts in 2025.

Among the departing players are a mix of youth prospects, first-team regulars, and squad players.

Scottish left-back Kieran Tierney, who has been a fan favorite since joining the club from Celtic in 2019 is among those leaving.

Jorginho, the Italian midfielder, who joined Arsenal from Chelsea in January 2023, and made valuable contribution to the Gunners midfield, particularly with his tactical awareness and ability to control the tempo of games, departs too.

In addition, Raheem Sterling, whose transfer from Chelsea to Mikel Arteta's setup shocked many fans and even pundits, is released after failing to make an impact at Emirates Stadium.

Thomas Partey in reported talks with Barcelona

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the transfer speculation that linked Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey to La Liga clubs and Saudi Pro League teams.

The 31-year-old is said to be in secret talks with FC Barcelona, with Hansi Flick understood to be a big admirer of the former Tema Youth player.

The former Atletico Madrid man is also reportedly a summer target for Diego Simeone' side, who finished third in the 2024/25 La Liga.

With Arsenal now announcing that they are in talks with Thomas Partey, both Atletico and Barcelona would have to look for alternatives if the Ghanaian and the EPL side agree on a new deal.

