Chelsea are still weighing a £65m–£70m move for Mohammed Kudus, below his £85m release clause

Cole Palmer named Kudus among the league's most skillful players, which could sway Chelsea’s decision

West Ham nearly signed Palmer in 2023, but now he could team up with Kudus at Chelsea instead

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Chelsea are weighing up a move for Mohammed Kudus, and Cole Palmer could play a key role in the decision.

West Ham secured Kudus from Ajax after edging out competition from Chelsea, Arsenal, and Brighton for the Ghanaian's signature.

Why Cole Palmer Could Influence Chelsea’s Deal to Sign Mohammed Kudus

Source: Getty Images

At the time, both Chelsea and Arsenal had exhausted their transfer budgets—Chelsea on a string of high-profile young signings, and Arsenal on a £105 million move for Declan Rice from West Ham.

West Ham also edged out Brighton by agreeing to include a release clause in Kudus’ contract, which proved crucial in sealing the deal.

Chelsea still want to sign Kudus as West Ham name their price

Chelsea remain undecided over a potential move for Kudus, with West Ham open to selling the Ghanaian this summer.

Although it was always expected that Kudus would be sold after one or two seasons, a dip in form during his second campaign has made it unlikely the Hammers will fetch the full £85 million release clause.

Instead, West Ham are now willing to accept a fee in the region of £65–70 million.

Three Premier League clubs are reportedly in the race to sign Kudus, with Chelsea confirmed as one of them.

Talks have also included the possibility of involving Chelsea players in a part-exchange deal.

According to Sky Sports, Blues co-owner Todd Boehly “has not said no” to signing Kudus, and the situation remains active as the transfer window approaches.

Cole Palmer could influence Kudus transfer

One surprising factor in Chelsea’s consideration of the move could be the influence of their star man, Cole Palmer.

Palmer has been Chelsea’s most influential figure on the pitch, and his admiration for Kudus has not gone unnoticed.

In a recent interview, Palmer was asked to name the three most skilful players in the Premier League, excluding himself.

He named Eberechi Eze, Phil Foden, and Mohammed Kudus—placing particular emphasis on the West Ham attacker.

“Kudus is very good, like very, very good,” Palmer said with clear excitement. “Just (basing it) on skills, I’ll put Kudus third. But I like everything about his game. He’s fast, strong, technically good. Yeah, I think he’s a very, very, very good player.”

If Palmer’s opinion carries weight at boardroom level, it could help sway Boehly and Chelsea’s hierarchy toward sealing a deal.

Why Cole Palmer Could Influence Chelsea’s Deal to Sign Mohammed Kudus

Source: Getty Images

Ironically, Cole Palmer was once close to becoming Kudus’ teammate—not at Chelsea, but at West Ham. In 2023, West Ham had agreed a deal with Manchester City to sign Palmer as a replacement for Lucas Paquetá, who was on the verge of joining City.

More Premier League clubs eye Kudus

Besides Chelsea, another English top-flight club is believed to be in the mix.

BBC Sport reports that multiple sides have expressed interest in snapping up the Black Stars midfielder this summer.

Arsenal, who previously targeted Kudus before his switch to West Ham, could also revisit their interest.

Kudus misses out on Ghana FOTY Award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh noted that Mohammed Kudus missed out on a nomination for the 2025 Ghana Footballer of the Year after an underwhelming campaign with West Ham United in the 2024/25 season.

The shortlist instead features two standout performers from the Premier League and a top-tier talent from La Liga

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh