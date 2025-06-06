Chelsea have reportedly been offered the chance to sign West Ham forward Mohammed Kudus in a potential swap deal

The Hammers are exploring the option of including Kudus in an exchange that would see Robert Sánchez head to the London Stadium

The proposed deal comes as West Ham look to strengthen their goalkeeping options while Chelsea consider boosting their attacking lineup

Chelsea have been given the opportunity to sign West Ham forward Mohammed Kudus.

The Blues have not ruled out the move and are currently weighing up whether to include the 24-year-old in their list of attacking targets.

As part of the talks, West Ham inquired about the potential availability of Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sánchez, per Sky Sports.

Spain international Sánchez previously worked with West Ham manager Graham Potter during their time at Brighton.

If Chelsea are to bring in a new goalkeeper, the move is expected to happen before they depart for the Club World Cup in the U.S. next week.

Enzo Maresca’s side have set their sights on AC Milan’s Mike Maignan, who has informed the Italian club of his desire to join Chelsea.

Kudus open to West Ham exit after rejecting Saudi offer

Kudus is open to leaving West Ham this summer, having recently turned down a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.

A Saudi Pro League club was prepared to meet West Ham’s £70 million valuation and offer him more than triple his current wages, but Kudus is not interested in a move to the Middle East at this stage of his career.

With Graham Potter planning a squad overhaul, West Ham are expecting to cash in—potentially doubling the £38 million they paid Ajax for the forward two years ago.

West Ham have been offered players in part-exchange deals for Mohammed Kudus, but such moves could significantly raise their wage bill—especially if multiple players are involved.

The ambitious Ghanaian midfielder is open to a move, with Champions League clubs expected to show interest.

Meanwhile, Jarrod Bowen and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are considered untouchable and will not be part of any summer departures.

What's next for Chelsea and Kudus?

Enzo Maresca’s squad is set to travel to the United States next week for the Club World Cup, and Chelsea are hoping to have Mike Maignan on board in time for the tournament.

If the deal for the AC Milan goalkeeper goes through, it could pave the way for a potential swap involving Sánchez and Kudus.

More Premier League clubs eye Kudus

Besides Chelsea, another English top-flight club is believed to be in the mix.

BBC Sport reports that multiple sides have expressed interest in snapping up the Black Stars midfielder this summer.

Arsenal, who previously targeted Kudus before his switch to West Ham, could also revisit their interest.

Source: YEN.com.gh