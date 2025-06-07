Thomas Partey and Abdul Salis Samed have been sighted on a night out at one of the popular lounges in Accra

The 31-year-old and his Black Stars teammate are presently in Ghana for vacation after a gruelling 2024/25 season

Both players have uncertain futures at their respective clubs, with Partey's contract expiring this month and Salis heading back to Lens

Black Stars teammates Thomas Partey and Abdul Salis Samed were recently seen unwinding at a popular lounge in East Legon, Accra.

The two, both on holiday after a demanding 2024/25 season, took time off to enjoy a bit of nightlife in the capital.

Thomas Partey and Abdul Salis Samed enjoyed a night out at a trendy lounge in East Legon. Photos by DeFodi Images/Getty Images and ghananaija_updates/TikTok.

Source: Getty Images

Paparazzi spot Partey and Salis Samed in a chill mood

A video circulating on TikTok captured the pair soaking in the vibrant atmosphere.

The clip opens with Salis Samed appearing first on screen. Clearly uncomfortable with the bright lights shining on him, he signalled for them to be turned off. Seconds later, the lights dimmed, giving him a bit more comfort.

Dressed in a stylish off-black designer T-shirt, Salis completed his look with a red cap, glasses, a chain, and sparkling earrings.

Thomas Partey followed closely behind. The Arsenal midfielder kept things simple with an all-black outfit and a matching black cap.

Fans react to viral video of Partey and Salis

It didn’t take long for social media users to drop their thoughts in the comments section. Here are some of the standout reactions compiled by YEN.com.gh:

Saturdayfuokaakyire✍️ sparked some laughter with:

"NSA nom saaa😂😂"

Come❤️To❤️Mummy shared a similar view:

"When you see them at the garage, you go vex NSA nkwaaa."

NO DOUBT identified the location:

"Exhale Lounge East Legon."

Although both players were seen enjoying a quiet evening out, their seasons could not have been more different.

How Partey performed in the 2024/25 season

Thomas Partey finally had a full run of games in an Arsenal shirt, making it his most consistent campaign since his move from Atletico Madrid in 2020.

Transfermarkt reports he featured in 52 matches in all competitions, scoring four goals and assisting three more—a solid return from midfield.

His current deal with Arsenal is due to expire on June 30. Talks are ongoing to keep him at the club, but if things fall through, several European heavyweights are lining up.

Barcelona, Juventus, and former side Atletico Madrid are all reportedly interested in luring him away from North London.

How Salis Samed perform at Sunderland

In contrast, Salis Samed struggled with injuries during his loan spell at Sunderland.

The Black Cats gave him limited minutes en route back to the Premier League, with the Ghanaian managing just 10 appearances throughout the season.

Abdul Salis Samed in action for Sunderland in an English Championship game against Watford on February 8, 2025. Photo by Ian Horrocks.

Source: Getty Images

According to Ghanasoccernet, the lack of impact meant Sunderland opted not to trigger a permanent deal, and he is now set to return to RC Lens ahead of the next campaign.

Partey launches 2nd edition of football tournament

In a related update, YEN.com.gh highlighted the return of the Thomas Partey Tournament, with its second edition set for June 2025.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Arsenal star, seeks to unearth budding football talent across Ghana and provide a platform for young players chasing their professional aspirations.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh