Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has officially launched the second edition of his grassroots football initiative, the Thomas Partey Tournament.

The competition is aimed at discovering the next wave of talented youngsters.

The event, scheduled to run from June 10 to 13, 2025, will take place at the Tuba Astro Turf in Kokrobite.

Thomas Partey has launched the second edition of his youth tournament. Photo credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Getty Images and @samuel_zigah/X.

In a video shared on his social media pages, Partey expressed his excitement:

"It's that exciting time of the year again. I'm Thomas Partey, and I'm proud to announce the second edition of Thomas Partey's tournament.

"Join us from June 10 to 13 as myself my agents, and top scouts from Europe come to Ghana to search for the next football talent.

"This is our chance to uplift the motherland. Let's unite to discover and celebrate our future stars."

From Krobo Odumase to London: Partey's journey to stardom

The Arsenal midfielder, now 31, knows firsthand what it means to be discovered at a young age.

His rise from the streets of Krobo Odumase to Atlético Madrid’s youth system came after being scouted at a local tournament.

Thomas Partey all smiles at Arsenal's Sobha Realty Training Centre. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Partey’s own transition from La Liga to the Premier League in 2020, as recorded by Transfermarkt, has been marked by tactical maturity, positional intelligence, and a strong defensive instinct.

These are the same attributes he hopes to identify in young players during the upcoming showcase.

More about the Thomas Partey Tournament

The maiden edition of the tournament, held last year, saw eight promising youngsters earn the chance to travel abroad for trials with European clubs.

With scouts from top sides expected again this year, the stakes are even higher for local talents looking to turn potential into progress.

It’s a rare opportunity in a country brimming with raw ability but often lacking the exposure needed to break into elite football.

This tournament is not just about goals and trophies; it’s about creating genuine pathways.

Thomas Partey nearing Arsenal contract extension

Off the pitch, Partey’s future is also taking shape. Reports suggest the Arsenal midfielder is in advanced talks over a contract extension, per Football Insider.

Manager Mikel Arteta has made no secret of his admiration for the Ghanaian, crediting him for bringing balance, composure, and leadership to the team’s spine.

Partey is expected to join the Gunners for pre-season preparations, which include sessions at the Sobha Realty Training Centre and a summer tour of Asia.

Partey named in Squawka's EPL Team of the Season

In a different report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Thomas Partey's inclusion in Squawka's Premier League Team of the Season following an impressive run of form.

He earned his spot in the elite XI alongside top names such as Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo.

