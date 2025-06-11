Sompa FM presenter Genevieve Abrefa Yeboah, also known as Oheneni Adazoa, has launched a new office

She stated that the office would be used as a meeting centre for members of the Women of Faith organisation

Some social media users have congratulated Oheneni Adazoa on the establishment of her new facility

Ghanaian media personality Oheneni Adazoa has officially opened a plush office to meet her followers one-on-one, to assist with issues related to marriage.

The Sompa FM presenter, who disclosed her struggles with childbirth on the Delay Show with Deloris Frimpong Manso, looked heavily pregnant in the video.

Oheneni Adazoa wore a stylish lace dress that flaunted her baby bump as she covered her head with a white shawl.

The radio personality stated in her recent interview that she has formed an organisation called Women of Faith with over thousands of subscribers on her WhatsApp channel.

Women of Faith has become a platform where women having fertility and marital issues meet to pray and seek spiritual guidance and help to help to enjoy their marriage.

Adazoa has enabled several success stories through this program; according to reports, at least 22 women became pregnant within a year of joining the club.

Her platform has provided ladies dealing with infertility challenges with practical guidance, spiritual assistance, and emotional support.

Oheneni Adazoa launches Women of Faith office

The Ghanaian radio presenter officially unveiled her new office, where her followers who are desperate to become mothers can meet and pray. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

ìmmãcülãtë stated:

"Asomdwe nka wu Asore ba."

Mary Fosu Hemaa

"God bless you mummy 🥰🥰🥰."

Ohemaaachiaavc1

"Goosebumps 🥰I’m happy for you and your team🙏🙏🙏🙏."

oforiwaophei

"Lovely mummy, God bless you."

MAQ-JOSH 🖤💜

"God is faithful. We love you mummy ❤️."

nanayaasika01 stated:

"Congratulations darling, I tap into this testimony 🙏."

Asarepatrick492 stated:

"MAY THE UNIVERSE ANSWER YOUR SECRET PRAYERS,AMEN 🙏🙏🙏."

kofi. Kelewele stated:

"The almighty does things in his own ways. Do you part and leave the rest to him, u will never understand 🙏🙏🙏."

nanaserwa4478 stated:

"Praises to God Almighty 🙏 ❤️❤️❤️."

The TikTok video with Oheneni Adazoa's announcement is below:

Oheneni Adazoa's husband praises her in public

Meanwhile, Clement Abrefa, husband of media personality Oheneni Adazoa, commended his wife for supporting women despite being pregnant.

He cited examples where a woman who wanted to end her life had the reassurance to rely on God and pray fervently until her miracle happened after speaking to his wife.

Oheneni Adazoa's partner looked dapper in the customised tee-shirt and perfectly fit trousers during the commissioning of his wife's project. The Instagram video is below:

Oheneni Adazoa slays in a black dress

A few days earlier, Oheneni Adazoa looked ravishing in a black long-sleeve lace dress for her birthday shoot on June 6, 2025.

The expectant mother was spotted in a white short lace dress that highlighted her curves for her birthday photo shoot.

The TikTok video is below:

Oheneni Adazoa flaunts her no-makeup face

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Oheneni Adazoa demonstrating that she did not require makeup to look beautiful.

The talented Sompa Nkomo radio presenter proudly displayed her bare face sans makeup in a social media video.

Social media users complemented Oheneni Adazoa's talented glam squad for making her look elegant and faultless.

