One of the world’s largest countries by land area has seen its hopes of competing in the FIFA World Cup dashed.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Two nations have already been ruled out of competing at the next World Cup in the United States after being withdrawn from the qualifying rounds by their own federations.

Heartbreak for Top Team as World Cup Ban Confirmed, Manager Speaks Out

Source: Getty Images

Eritrea has not featured in an international match since 2020, with multiple fixtures cancelled over reported concerns that players might attempt to defect.

Congo also exited the qualifiers after its football federation, FECOFOOT, was suspended by FIFA earlier this year. Although the ban was later lifted, the timing made it impossible for the team to rejoin the process.

Greenland's World Cup dream crushed

Now, another country has seen its hopes of reaching a future World Cup come to an end after its application for membership in CONCACAF was officially rejected.

According to Statista, Greenland ranks as the 12th-largest country in the world by land area, despite its small population.

Despite being the 12th-largest country in terms of square kilometres, Greenland has a tiny population of just 56,583.

That ranks it 210th globally by population, due in part to its extreme climate.

Temperatures often fall below -20°C in winter, and around 80% of the country is covered by ice and snow, making much of it uninhabitable.

Footballing passion without recognition

Greenland has long fielded a national football team, though it’s not recognised by FIFA.

They play friendly matches against domestic sides from across Europe and regularly take part in events like the Island Games.

Notably, they defeated Gibraltar twice in the 1990s — a nation that was admitted into UEFA in 2013.

However, Greenland’s own hopes of joining the global football stage have yet to materialise.

CONCACAF blocks Greenland’s bid

Though politically tied to Denmark and Europe, Greenland sits geographically in North America, leading it to apply for membership in CONCACAF.

But CONCACAF issued a statement confirming the bid was rejected by all member associations.

“Based on a thorough assessment conducted by the Concacaf administration and Council, and in accordance with Concacaf Statutes,” the statement read,

“the Member Associations reviewed the membership application submitted by the Greenlandic Football Association and unanimously rejected it.”

Greenland FA boss slams CONCACAF over World Cup rejection

Greenland FA chairman Kenneth Kleist responded in a Facebook statement, saying:

"We've requested a meeting this month with [Concacaf] general secretary Philippe Moggio, so we can discuss the rejection and the process, as we have several comments on the procedure that was used.

"We've had clubs, other specialist organisations, politicians, and ambassadors for Greenlandic football committed to this application.

"We've developed a highly elaborate strategy for all teams across all age groups, for training coaches, referees and leaders - not to mention the mapping of infrastructure, finances, marketing, sponsorships, rights and conditions for opponents and officials.

"This represents years of work, which has been dismissed without further explanation."

Trump bans 12 countries ahead of 2026 World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Donald Trump has issued a sweeping new directive banning citizens from 12 countries from entering the United States.

The move comes as part of his renewed immigration crackdown since returning to the White House earlier this year.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh