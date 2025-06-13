Boca Juniors have been hit with a major blow after one of their key players was prevented from entering the US for the Club World Cup

The Argentine club has tough matches against the likes of Benfica and Bayern Munich as they aim to defy odds at the tournament

Meanwhile, veteran defender, Marcos Rojo, is expected to fill the void created by the absence of Ayrton Costa

Argentine footballer, Ayrton Costa, has reportedly been barred from entering the United States for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

The Boca Juniors defender's absence has caused a stir, particularly as it allows for the return of former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo to the spotlight.

Costa, who was initially included in Boca’s squad for the prestigious tournament, has found himself unable to enter the United States due to issues surrounding his visa application, according to the Daily Mail.

Ayrton Costa’s controversial past

According to the source, the 25-year-old's history has come back to haunt him, preventing him from traveling to the U.S. for the Club World Cup.

The defender’s visa applications have reportedly been rejected twice, with Boca Juniors yet to provide specific reasons for the denials.

However, Costa’s involvement in two serious legal matters appears to have played a significant role in the outcome.

In 2018, Costa was named in an attempted robbery case in Argentina, which was later classified as an "aggravated robbery."

Though he was granted probation in 2023, the case remains on his record, which is a major hurdle for obtaining a U.S. visa.

Additionally, the famous footballer was named as an accessory in a domestic violence case involving his brother, though he was never formally charged.

These legal issues have complicated Costa’s ability to travel internationally, including for the Club World Cup.

Marcos Rojo set to feature in Costa's place

With Costa unable to participate, 35-year-old former Manchester United defender, Marcos Rojo, is expected to step into the breach.

Rojo’s role at Boca Juniors had diminished significantly over the past season, with him playing only a handful of games.

However, the former Premier League star will now have the opportunity to play a more prominent role in the tournament.

Rojo, who spent seven years at Manchester United between 2014 and 2021, won several major trophies with the club, including the FA Cup, League Cup, and Europa League.

His time at Old Trafford was marred by injuries, including a setback during the 2017 Europa League final, but his experience in high-pressure matches will serve him well in the Club World Cup

What is Boca Juniors’ Club World Cup schedule?

Boca’s group-stage opponents include some of Europe’s top clubs, with matches scheduled against Benfica, Bayern Munich, and Auckland City, according to FIFA's official website.

The Argentine side open their tournament with a fixture against Benfica on June 16 at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens.

Boca Juniors then take on Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich four days later at the same venue, in what appears to be their toughest match in Group C.

Their last group encounter is a game against Auckland City on June 24 at the Geodis Park in Nashville.

Iran handed special dispensation after Trump travel ban

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the latest travel restrictions imposed by United States' President Donald Trump on some 12 countries, including Iran.

However, athletes and officials from the Asian nation, qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, will be allowed entry into the US despite the existing ban on their country.

