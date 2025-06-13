Leroy Sane Will Feature for Bayern at Club World Cup Despite Signing for Galatasaray
- Leroy Sané will have the opportunity to excel at the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup with Bayern Munich, despite signing for Galatasarasy
- The former Premier League winger completed a high-profile transfer to the Turkish football giants on Thursday
- The 29-year-old playmaker won a total of 8 trophies with the German Bundesliga powerhouse in five full seasons
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Leroy Sané is set to represent Bayern Munich in the FIFA Club World Cup, even after completing his transfer to Galatasaray.
The 29-year-old's transfer from the German giants to the Turkish powerhouse marks the beginning of a new chapter in the former Manchester City winger's illustrious career.
Sané is in line to finish out his commitments with Bayern in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, according to Bayern Munich's official website.
Leroy Sané's Bayern Munich success
The German international's journey at Bayern Munich was a fruitful one, spanning five years where he became a key figure for the Bavarian giants.
Joining the club in 2020 from Manchester City, Sané made an immediate impact with his pace, technical ability, and versatility on the wing.
In his five seasons at Bayern, he scored 61 goals in 220 appearances, contributing significantly to the team's offensive play, per Wikipedia.
The son of Souleymane Sané helped Bayern secure several titles, including four Bundesliga titles.
Over the years, he developed a reputation as one of the most exciting wingers in world football, with a knack for scoring crucial goals and providing assists.
Bayern Munich’s sporting director, Max Eberl, confirmed that the club and Sané had mutually agreed that the player would leave for Galatasaray after the Club World Cup, which kicks off this Saturday, June 14.
Eberl mentioned that the decision was a “joint one” and clarified that there were no hard feelings from either side after five years of successful collaboration.
"He will still be with us for the group matches and the possible round of 16 of the Club World Cup," he announced.
How many trophies did Leroy Sané win at Bayern Munich?
Over five seasons, Sané contributed to a total of eight major trophies, including four Bundesliga honours.
The former Schalke 04 star, who won two Premier League titles with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City across four seasons, also landed the FIFA Club World Cup with Bayern in 2020.
The pacy winger will now have the opportunity to shine in a new league with Galatasaray, where he will aim to help the Turkish side achieve both domestic and international success.
Leroy Sané expected to shine at Club World Cup
It is hoped that the experienced player, who powered 13 goals in 45 games across competitions for Vincent Kompany's side, will have an excellent tournament in the United States as he bids farewell to the Bundesliga masters.
Bayern open their tournament on Sunday against Auckland before fixtures against Boca Juniors (June 21) and Benfica (June 24) follow.
Then there is a possible round of 16 on the 28th or 29th, just before the official end of Sané's contract with Bayern (June 30).
Bayern Munich's reported interest in Daniel Amartey
YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the alleged interest of Bayern Munich in Ghana international defender, Daniel Amartey.
The former Black Stars central defender has been without a club after leaving Turkish side Besiktas in September 2024.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled content writer and journalist with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments including two All Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and the 2018 Women’s AFCON. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh