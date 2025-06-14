Opta’s Supercomputer has made its prediction for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Champion, with the tournament kicking off on Saturday

The 2025 edition of the FIFA Club World Cup will feature an expanded format with 32 teams from across six continents

Reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain, the only French team in the competition, are tipped to make history in the US

Opta's Supercomputer has forecasted the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup champion after accurately predicting the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League winner.

The 2025 edition of the FIFA Club World Cup promises to be the most expansive and thrilling in the competition’s 25-year history.

PSG are touted as the team to beat at 2025 Club World Cup.

This exciting new format will be held in the United States, with the opening match kicking off on June 14 at the iconic Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and the grand finale slated for July 13 in New Jersey.

The FIFA Club World Cup format

Initially, the competition was small, with a limited number of invited clubs. However, the 2025 edition represents a significant leap forward in both size and scope.

Now, with 32 teams participating, according to the FIFA, it has become a true global football spectacle.

The expanded format introduces a group-stage system, with teams competing in groups before advancing to knockout rounds.

This structure offers more opportunities for teams to showcase their abilities and ensures that each match is meaningful from the very start.

Who are the favourites teams to win the Club World Cup?

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the reigning UEFA Champions League winners, are widely considered the team to beat, according to Opta's Supercomputer predictions.

PSG enters the tournament with high hopes, and their star-studded squad makes them the favorites to claim the title, with a 18.5% probability according to predictions.

PSG's first-ever appearance in this competition is generating a lot of excitement, and their experience on the international stage positions them as one of the teams to watch.

Manchester City, despite a poor Premier League campaign, is right behind PSG in the predictions, with a 17.8% chance of victory.

The team, managed by Pep Guardiola, boasts a squad with world-class depth, making them a formidable force in any competition. They will undoubtedly be aiming to add the CWC to their rich list of trophies.

Also, Bayern Munich enters the tournament with a solid chance of success. The German giants have been handed a 12.8% chance of lifting the trophy.

Bayern, who will have Leroy Sane available for the tournament despite his move to Galatasarary, are correctly seen as tough opponent for any team.

Inter Milan, last season’s UEFA Champions League runners-up, also heads to US as a strong contender with a 12.3% chance of claiming glory.

While the European sides dominate the predictions, the competition is wide open, with several other teams hoping to cause an upset.

Who are the dark horses to watch?

While the “Big Six” European clubs will likely be among the favorites, there are several teams from other regions that could prove to be major threats.

Among them is Al-Hilal, the Saudi Arabian club that has become a dominant force in Asia. With a roster filled with high-profile players, the Saudi side enters the tournament with a realistic chance of making a deep run.

Their 6% prediction may seem modest, but their star power and tactical prowess make them a team to keep an eye on.

Inter Miami, playing on home soil, are also a side to respect. With Lionel Messi leading the charge, the MLS side is one of the most intriguing teams in the tournament.

Messi’s presence elevates their chances, and the fact that they are competing in front of a home crowd only adds to their allure.

Lionel Messi at Inter Miami training ahead of their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match between Inter Miami CF and Al Ahly at Florida Blue Training Center on June 13, 2025.

The supercomputer may only give them a small chance of victory, but as the host team, Inter Miami will be eager to prove that they can compete with the giants of European football.

South American powerhouses to watch

South American clubs have traditionally been strong competitors in the Club World Cup, and the 2025 edition will be no different.

Palmeiras, one of Brazil’s most successful clubs, enters the competition as one of the favorites to represent the continent.

Their consistent performances in both domestic and international competitions make them a formidable side that will not be easy to overcome.

Argentina’s two footballing giants, Boca Juniors and River Plate, also provide plenty of intrigue, with both clubs having rich histories and passionate fanbases.

Ayrton Costa denied entry into the US for Club World Cup

