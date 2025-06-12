Uzbekistan has qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time ever after finishing second in AFC Group A

To celebrate the achievement, each player and team official was gifted a brand-new BYD electric car

The Uzbesikstan national team lost just one match in 10 World Cup qualifying games during the AFC third round

Uzbekistan gifted each national team player and technical team official a luxury car after securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the first in the country’s history.

The celebration took place immediately after their 3-0 victory over Qatar on June 10, 2025, marking a new era for Uzbek football.

Uzbeskistan national team were gifted brand-new cars after securing a historic World Cup qualification. Image credit: Anvar Ilyasov

Source: Getty Images

BYD lavish cars for Uzbekistan players and coaches

Nearly 40 brand-new BYD luxury cars were neatly lined up beside the pitch as the home team defeated Qatar.

The vehicles were a promise made to the players and technical staff by the Uzbek football authorities. And that promise was kept.

With models ranging in value from $46,990 to $61,990 before on-road costs, per Zecar, the lineup of electric vehicles represented a significant investment and a symbolic reward for the team’s hard-fought campaign.

Watch the video of the event below.

Dominant display against Qatar at home

The players, inspired perhaps by both pride and the sight of their future rides, delivered a stellar performance against Qatar.

A confident 3-0 win ensured they would finish as runners-up in Group A of the AFC third round, guaranteeing one of Asia’s direct qualification slots for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Uzbekistan’s campaign was nothing short of impressive. Over 10 matches, they recorded six wins, three draws, and just one loss, a record that underscored their consistency and growing strength in Asian football.

First World Cup qualification for Uzbekistan

The win etched Uzbekistan’s name into World Cup history. After years of near-misses and heartbreak, the Central Asian nation will finally make its debut on football’s biggest stage in 2026, according to Euro News.

Their previous best effort had come in earlier AFC qualifying cycles, where they had narrowly missed out during playoff stages.

This time, however, the team’s blend of youth, experience, and tactical maturity carried them through.

Uzbekistan rewards national team with cars after historic World Cup qualification. Image credit: @crispnigeria

Source: Twitter

Reaction from fans

Lots of foot ball fans, including Ghanaian soccer fanatics, have reacted to the excellent gesture by the Uzbekistan football authorities and the central goverment.

One person commented on X:

''Right in the eyes of the Uzbekistan players, get the country through and here’s your reward as promised. This shows the nation’s powerful desire for the@FIFAWorldCup. I don’t think our boys deserves the same incentives, get them their qualification bonuses''

Another fan wrote:

''Ghanaian players are too mature for such a thing. I'm not even sure that car is going to motivate them in any way. Can you imagine Kudus killing himself because of that mini car?''

2026 World Cup qualified teams

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the full list of qualified teams that have secured their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification.

The list included the three host nations: Canada, USA, and Mexico as well as defending world champions, Argentina.

