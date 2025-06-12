One Year After John Mahama’s Generous Donation to Ghana’s Amputee Football Team
- The Ghana Amputee National Football Team (Black Challenge) triumphed at the 2024 Africa Amputee Cup of Nations
- H.E. John Dramani Mahama, then a former president of the country, made a generous donation to the team to celebrate their success
- One year after that magnanimous contribution, Mahama is now Ghana's president, serving a second term in office
On June 12, 2024, John Dramani Mahama made a notable gesture to the Ghana Amputee National Football Team.
The then ex-Ghana president donated $10,000 to the Black Challenge in recognition of their victory in the 2024 Africa Amputee Cup of Nations (AFCON).
It is exactly one year after that charitable gift following the team’s triumphant win in Cairo, where they defeated Morocco 2-1 to secure their second consecutive AFCON title.
The Black Challenge’s victory was a powerful display of resilience and determination, notwithstanding the challenges they faced both on and off the pitch.
The win elevated Ghana’s status in the amputee football world, and their success was celebrated by the entire nation.
John Mahama's donation to the Amputee National Football Team
In appreciation of the team’s dedication and excellence, Mahama welcomed the team to his residence to present the $10,000 donation.
The gesture was a sign of recognition for the often-overlooked athletes in Ghana, as most of the attention is given to other national teams such as the Black Stars.
During the presentation, Mahama spoke fondly of the team’s determination and courage, as covered by Onua Online.
"Our focus shouldn't be solely on the senior national team (Black Stars); we must also invest in teams like yours, ensuring that you can continue to make Ghana proud."
Mahama acknowledged the amputees' challenges
The current Ghana president acknowledged the challenges the team faced during the tournament, noting that they had overcome adversity to emerge victorious.
The $10,000 donation was to be shared among the players, providing a financial boost and ensuring that they received the recognition they deserved for their remarkable achievement.
"I understand that you faced several challenges during the tournament," recognising the difficulties the team encountered both in preparation and on the field.
Many saw his words as a promise of continued support and a call for greater investment in teams like the Black Challenge, who often struggle for recognition in the country.
Mahama urged the Amputee football team to win more laurels
After he made the gracious gift, Mahama made it clear that this was only the beginning of his support for the amputee football team.
He vowed to continue investing in the team’s future success, assuring the players that if he is re-elected as President of Ghana, the amputee football team would not be forgotten.
"You will have all the support required to defend your championship and bring home even more honors," he pledged.
Having won the December 2024 Ghana Presidential Elections, according to Wikipedia, the national amputee football setup is expected to receive more support during the second John Mahama administration.
John Mahama visits Black Stars ahead of WC qualifiers
YEN.com.gh earlier reported on President John Dramani Mahama's visit to the Black Stars of Ghana ahead of their crucial World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.
Otto Addo's men produced big performances to dispatch Chad 5-0 in Accra before dominating Madagascar 3-0 in Al Hoceima, Morocco.
