Kwabena Owusu’s football career has taken him across multiple countries, from Spain to Azerbaijan and Hungary

The 27-year-old striker has expressed his desire to return to Ghana and play for Asante Kotoko, appealing directly to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Owusu earned three caps for the Black Stars of Ghana in 2019 as he aims to represent the country at the 2026 World Cup

Kwabena Owusu has captured the attention of the local football scene with his recent call for a move to Asante Kotoko.

The striker, who has played for clubs across Europe, made headlines after appealing to the life patron of Kotoko, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to consider offering him a contract that would bring him back to Ghana’s top-tier league.

Kwabena Owusu expresses readiness to play for Asante Kotoko. Image credit: FADEL SENNA/AFP, Nipah Dennis /AFP

Source: Getty Images

His viral plea has stirred up conversations about the possibility of his return to the Ghana Premier League as the likes of Sulley Muntari and Samuel Inkoom did in recent seasons.

Kwabena Owusu's European football career

Owusu initially sought opportunities through trials at Racing de Santander and AD Alcorcón B. However, it was his loan move to CD Toledo in Spain that marked the beginning of his career as a professional player.

The Black Stars player wasted no time making an impact, scoring a memorable brace in a Copa del Rey match, guiding his team to a 2–0 victory over UB Conquense.

Over the course of the season, he netted eight goals, helping CD Toledo in their quest for promotion, per Wikipedia.

His performances were hard to ignore, and by the summer of 2017, Owusu’s potential caught the eye of La Liga side CD Leganés.

He initially struggled to break into the first team, but he soon embarked on a series of loans to gain valuable experience in Spain's competitive lower divisions.

Stints at Real Oviedo and FC Cartagena followed, where Owusu continued to develop his game, eventually making his mark in Spain’s Segunda División.

International experience and growth for Kwabena Owusu

In 2019, Owusu’s solid performances in Spain earned him recognition on the international stage as he was called up to the Ghana national team.

So far he has 3 international caps. This includes a start for the Black Stars in a crucial 2019 Africa Cup of Nations group match against Guinea-Bissau according to the Ghana FA.

Kwabena Owusu of Ghana battles for the ball against Guinea-Bissau opponent in a 2019 AFCON match in Egypt on July 2, 2019. Image credit: FADEL SENNA/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Owusu's tenure at Ferencvárosi TC

In January 2023, the clever attacker took his talents to Hungary, signing a two-year deal with Ferencvárosi TC, one of the country’s most successful football clubs.

The move was seen as a fresh challenge for the forward, who would be playing in a new league and competing for domestic and continental honors.

His contribution helped Ferencváros secure the 2022–23 Nemzeti Bajnokság I title, marking a significant achievement in his career.

Despite his success in Hungary, Kwabena Owusu’s heart seems to remain tethered to Ghana following his willingness to leave the European scene and return to his roots in the Ghana Premier League.

Kwabena Owusu ready to join Asante Kotoko

In a interview with Ezra Television, the Ghana international made a passionate appeal to the life patron and owner of Asante Kotoko, Otumfour Osei Tutu to sign him for the Porcupine Warriors.

According to the former Ghana U-20 star, he is willing to join the Reds if the Kumasi-based side tables a lucrative offer.

Watch the video below.

The viral video of Owusu expressing his intent to return to Ghana and play for Kotoko has garnered significant attention, with many fans excited about the prospect of a Ghanaian star returning home to showcase his talents.

Asante Kotoko, set to face Golden Kicks in the 2025 MTN FA Cup final on Sunday, June 15, has not yet responded to Kwabena Owusu's offer to join the club.

