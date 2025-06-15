Kwame Opoku’s brace, including a controversial last-minute penalty, secured a dramatic 2-1 victory for Asante Kotoko over Golden Kick in the FA Cup final

The win marks Kotoko’s 10th FA Cup title, bringing them within one of rivals Hearts of Oak and earning a spot in the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup

Golden Kick impressed with a stunning free-kick equaliser, but Kotoko’s late resilience and clinical edge proved decisive on a night filled with intensity and controversy

Asante Kotoko claimed their 10th Ghana FA Cup title in thrilling fashion on Sunday, defeating a determined Golden Kick side 2-1 at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra.

The victory came courtesy of a brace from forward Kwame Opoku, including a hotly debated stoppage-time penalty that ultimately proved the difference.

The triumph sees the Porcupine Warriors move within one title of their fierce rivals Hearts of Oak, who lead the all-time standings with 11 FA Cup wins.

More significantly, Kotoko's success also secures them a coveted spot in the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup, reigniting hopes of a strong continental campaign.

How Kotoko defeated Golden Kicks

The final started at a blistering pace, with both teams launching four swift attacks within the opening five minutes.

This early flurry set the tone for what would be a fiercely contested battle. A brief scare occurred following a heavy collision between Golden Kick’s Albert Amoah and Kotoko’s Paul Yeboah, but both players managed to recover and continue.

Golden Kick nearly broke the deadlock in the 12th minute when Joshua Fuseini sent a low cross into the box.

Dacosta Owusu met it well, but Kotoko goalkeeper Mohammed Camara was alert and quickly smothered the ball. It was an early warning sign that Golden Kick were not to be underestimated.

Kotoko responded through Lord Amoah, who was brought down after a darting run on the right flank.

From the resulting free kick, Amoah sent a pinpoint ball to the far post. Joseph Ablorh nodded it back across goal, and Opoku pounced to slot home from close range, putting Kotoko ahead.

Golden Kick, however, didn’t back down. They pressed forward with confidence and were rewarded in the 32nd minute when Bless Ege unleashed a brilliant free kick from distance.

The shot dipped and swerved past Camara, levelling the score with a goal of true quality.

The second half was a tense, tactical affair. Kotoko introduced Emmanuel Antwi, who helped steady the midfield and nearly assisted Opoku in the 54th minute, though the goal was ruled offside.

Golden Kick had a golden opportunity in the 80th minute when Ege played a clever pass to Fuseini, but Ablorh’s last-ditch intervention denied a likely goal.

Referee awards Kotoko controversial penalty

Then came the moment of controversy in the 90th minute. Opoku went down under a challenge from goalkeeper Kelvin Saaba.

Referee Latif Adaari awarded a penalty, sparking furious protests from Golden Kick players and supporters. Replays showed minimal contact, fueling debate over the decision.

Despite the uproar, Opoku kept his cool and slotted home the penalty, sealing the win and his brace.

The final whistle confirmed Kotoko’s 2-1 triumph—a night of drama, grit, and glory for the record-chasing club.

