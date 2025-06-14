Ghanaian international Thomas Partey and his wife, Janine Mackson, made their presence felt at the Ghana Football Awards

The seventh edition of the coveted football awards saw the Arsenal star man grace the red carpet with his family

He has been shortlisted for the top prize alongside Antoine Semenyo and Inaki Williams

Thomas Partey lit up the red carpet at the 2025 Ghana Football Awards, arriving in style with his wife and family by his side.

The evening, dedicated to celebrating football excellence, got off to a memorable start with the Arsenal star's graceful appearance.

Thomas Partey and Janine Mackson made a stylish appearance at the 2025 Ghana Football Awards. Photos by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images and @GHNaijaBallers/X.

Source: Getty Images

Partey and wife make stunning appearance at Ghana Football Awards

Looking every bit the star he is, Partey stepped out in a striking all-white outfit. His attire, which featured a crisp white jacket layered over a round-neck shirt and trousers to match, turned heads instantly.

To top it all off, he wore a sleek wristwatch that added a subtle touch of class to his look.

By his side was his fiancée, Janine Mackson, who elegantly went the opposite route with her style.

She wore a stunning sleeveless black dress that hugged her silhouette and perfectly complemented her complexion.

Her accessories were minimal but well-chosen—a small side purse, a bracelet, and a couple of rings to complete her look.

Thomas didn’t walk alone. His parents, who have stood firmly behind him through his football journey, also made a graceful appearance.

His father wore an all-white traditional outfit, mirroring his son’s palette. His mother, in beautiful contrast, matched Janine’s theme with a stylish black ensemble. Together, the family radiated unity and pride.

Watch the video here:

Thomas Partey eyes top honour

The reason for Partey’s radiant glow might not have been just the fashion and cameras—he’s in the running for the coveted Ghanaian Footballer of the Year award.

After enjoying one of his finest campaigns since joining Arsenal in 2020, he’s made a strong case for himself.

Thomas Partey in action for Arsenal against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in the UEFA Champions League. Photo by DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

In the recently concluded season, he racked up 52 appearances across all competitions, as noted by Transfermarkt.

Although the Gunners narrowly missed out on silverware, Thomas delivered consistently in midfield, anchoring play with poise and precision throughout.

Partey's rivals for the 2025 Ghana Football Awards top prize

But Partey isn't without rivals for the top prize. Fellow Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo also had an outstanding year with AFC Bournemouth.

The two-time recipient of the award registered 13 goals and 7 assists in 42 matches, his most productive spell yet, while helping the Cherries reach their highest-ever Premier League finish, according to Premierleague.com.

Then there’s Iñaki Williams, the newly appointed captain of Athletic Bilbao.

The energetic forward was just as influential, contributing directly to numerous goals over 50 games and maintaining his reputation as one of La Liga’s most reliable attackers.

Partey opens up about juggling family with football

YEN.com.gh also reported that Thomas Partey opened up about juggling the rigours of his football career with family life.

He credited his British-born fiancée, Janine Mackson, for her constant support and understanding.

The couple are proud parents to a beautiful daughter, while Janine continues to flourish as a model and social media influencer.

Source: YEN.com.gh