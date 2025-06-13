Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey has opened up on how he balances professional football and family life

The 31-year-old credited his British-born model fiancée, Janine Mackson, for being an understanding partner

He shares a beautiful daughter with Janine Mackson, who also works as a social media personality and influencer

Thomas Partey has shared rare insights into how he navigates life as a professional athlete while being a family man.

The Ghanaian midfielder, known for his commanding presence on the pitch, is also settling into his role as a partner and father.

Thomas Partey shares a strong bond with his fiancée, Janine Mackson, and daughter. Photo credit: @samuel_zigah/X and thomaspartey5/Instagram.

Thomas Partey's family life

The Arsenal star is engaged to British-born model Janine Mackson.

The couple, who now share a daughter, began their relationship privately back in 2022, according to reports confirmed by The Sun.

They chose to keep things low-key until June 2023, when Janine flew to Ghana to meet Partey's family. It was a significant moment that hinted their bond was becoming more serious.

Public interest in their romance soared in October 2023 after Janine posted about her pregnancy on Instagram. Just a few months later, in February 2024, the pair welcomed their daughter.

Then in May 2024, their relationship reached another high point—Partey proposed.

It was a heartfelt gesture that came just three months after the birth of their child, sealing their commitment to building a life together.

Partey discusses family support in career

Reflecting on his life off the pitch, Partey credited his fiancée for making the transition into fatherhood feel natural. Speaking to 3Sports, he said:

"I got someone who is very interesting and understands how I need to work. At the end of the day, you don’t get a lot of people like this, so I had to stay and make a home. I’m very happy," the Arsenal midfielder shared.

With his contract at Arsenal set to expire at the end of June, Partey’s next move remains uncertain.

Reports suggest the club is still in discussions to extend his stay, but they're also eyeing Spanish midfielder Martín Zubimendi as a potential replacement.

The 31-year-old has also been linked with a return to Atlético Madrid, as well as a move to La Liga champions Barcelona, as noted by Goal.

Thomas Partey celebrates after scoring a goal for Arsenal. Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media.

Partey prioritises family first

When asked about what factors would shape his decision on where to go next, Partey offered a thoughtful response:

“I think the first thing is, where are you happy, and where do you feel at home? At the end of the day, you’ve been in football; you’ve been in different teams,” he said.

“Then it’s about what is your next objective, what do you want to achieve next. You still have to look at all this and at the end of the day we all have a family that needs money, this is our mind.

“We are not getting younger. There are a lot of things where you have to look now with a family, where you want them to be happy. When you are young you just play anywhere.”

Partey says playing Real Madrid is easier

