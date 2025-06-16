Arsenal player Thomas Partey and his beautiful wife served couple goals at the 2025 Ghana Football Awards

International model Janine Mackson failed to impress with her look at her first appearance at the major event

Social media users have reacted to the outfit and hairstyle from the Black Stars player's wife at the awards

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Arsenal star Thomas Partey and his wife, Janine Mackson, turned heads at the 2025 Ghana Football Awards held on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The prestigious event, set against the backdrop of the Grand Arena, welcomed international athletes, local talents, and celebrities, all adorned in their finest fashion statements on the red carpet.

Thomas Partey's wife, Janine Mackson, sparks mixed reactions with her black dress to the 2025 Ghana Football Awards. Photo credit: @janinetomi.

Source: Instagram

Janine Mackson, an international model celebrated for her diverse and polished fashion sense, ranging from red carpet elegance to chic travel attire, made her striking debut at this renowned football gala in a minimalist black dress.

Although the ensemble showcased her slender legs and exuded an understated allure, it surprisingly drew criticism from Ghanaians who expected a more elaborate look for such a high-profile occasion.

Thomas Partey's gorgeous wife stole the spotlight on the red carpet with her beautiful coloured braids and flawless makeup at the event. The photos of her look from the event are below:

Partey wins Footballer of the Year Award

Meanwhile, Thomas Partey had a triumphant evening at the highly anticipated Ghana Football Awards in Ghana.

The 32-year-old midfielder received the evening’s top individual accolade, marking his third consecutive award in this category, previously winning in both 2018 and 2019.

His recognition also highlighted his philanthropic endeavours through the Partey Foundation, known for its impactful work in building astroturf and providing scholarships to underprivileged youth.

During his heartfelt acceptance speech, Partey expressed profound gratitude and stated that:

“First of all, I want to say thank you to the organisers. It’s been three times on a roll... I take this with as much importance as any award I would receive in my career.”

This emotional moment underscored the significance of community and dedication, reflecting Partey's commitment beyond the football pitch.

This celebrated athlete had a remarkable season with Arsenal, playing a pivotal role in the club's journey to the UEFA Champions League semifinals while striving for the Premier League title.

His award victory was earned amidst fierce competition, facing off against notable players like Antoine Semenyo and Iñaki Williams, both of whom had exceptional seasons themselves.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

nana_adu.gh

"Semenyo has been our best player this season."

jasonhectorsoccer

"Congratulations."

paapayeguygh1

"Congratulation to you chairman 👏 🙌 🔥🔥."

Lexisberlin_ stated:

"Ooh @ghana_fa_official semenyo deserved the better than partey 😢."

The Instagram video is below:

Thomas Partey's wife models in stylish outfits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Thomas Partey and Janine Mackson's daughter, who has an unparalleled sense of style.

For Ghanaian moms who wish to see their daughters follow trends in fashion, Baby Alaia has emerged as a young style influencer.

Several social media users have commented on the Instagram pictures of Partey and Mackson's daughter and her stylish appearance.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh