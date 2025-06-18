Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew's son enjoyed a day out at the La Bawaleshie Park in Legon, Accra

The 34-year-old's handsome son, Kaian, looked relaxed as he strolled on the sandy pitch with his 'granddad'

His elder son, Razan, has also been likened to legendary Ghanaian footballer Abedi Ayew after highlights of him popped up

Jordan Ayew’s young son, Kaian, stole hearts during a wholesome family moment at the La Bawaleshie Park in East Legon.

The little boy enjoyed a relaxing walk alongside his granduncle, former Ghanaian striker Kwame Ayew, after a fun-filled kickabout session.

Wearing his father’s Crystal Palace jersey with "Kaian" boldly printed on the back, the young lad looked right at home as he strolled across the sandy park.

At one point, he turned his head and appeared to say something just before a player from the "Monday Stars" group—an informal football gathering of current and retired players—tried to engage him playfully.

Watch the video:

While it’s too early to tell whether Kaian will inherit the Ayew family’s rich footballing DNA, the moment highlighted his deep connection to the game and his father’s legacy.

Meet Razan Ayew: Kaian's older brother who has been likened to Abedi Ayew

According to GHPage, Jordan is married to Denise Acquah. Together, they have two children—a boy and a girl.

Jordan also has another child from a previous relationship, Razan, who’s already making waves for his skill with the ball.

Despite his age, Razan has been seen confidently going toe-to-toe with professionals in pickup games, showcasing a naturally gifted left foot.

In fact, some have even gone as far as tipping him to follow in the footsteps of his legendary grandfather, Abedi Ayew ‘Pele’, who is widely regarded as one of Africa’s finest footballers.

Jordan Ayew plays and scores at La Bawaleshie

Jordan himself made an appearance at the park on June 16, joining the familiar Monday kickabout.

Although he arrived late, his seniors jokingly gave him a ‘punishment’, a round of push-ups, before letting him into the game.

The 34-year-old forward didn’t take long to make an impact, finding the back of the net with a goal from open play.

Watch Jordan's goal:

Jordan Ayew's future at Leicester remains uncertain

Jordan is coming off a tough season with Leicester City. In 31 appearances across competitions, he managed six goals and an assist, according to Transfermarkt.

With just a year left on his current deal, speculation is already swirling about what the future holds.

Speaking to Flashscore, he said:

"I haven’t had time to reflect, I need to go on holidays, sit down and in the next couple of days, I need time to reflect on the whole season. I have one more year left on my contract, and I need to go on holiday and see what is going to happen."

Jordan Ayew's record in the Premier League

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Jordan Ayew’s continued dominance in Premier League history among Ghanaian players.

Statistically, he stands as the most-capped Ghanaian in the English top flight, racking up 305 appearances—25 more than Jeffrey Schlupp, who sits second with 280 games.

