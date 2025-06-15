Al Ahly winger Imam Ashour was substituted in the 14th minute after suffering a suspected serious shoulder injury

The talented player was rushed to a Miami hospital for a quick examination as the African powerhouse held Inter Miami

Inter Miami’s 38-year-old Argentine goalkeeper saved a 43rd-minute penalty from Trezeguet and was named Man of the Match

Al Ahly’s 27-year-old winger Imam Ashour was forced off the pitch just 14 minutes into their FIFA Club World Cup match against Inter Miami on June 14, 2025, after sustaining what appeared to be a serious shoulder injury.

The match, held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, took a somber turn for the Egyptian giants when Ashour collapsed in pain following an awkward fall.

Emam Ashour of Al Ahly FC leaves the pitch with an injury during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group A match between Al Ahly FC and Inter Miami on June 14, 2025. Image credit: Megan Briggs

Medical staff responded quickly and determined he could not continue. The visibly distressed player was seen in tears as he was helped off the field, replaced by fellow Egyptian international Zizo.

Moments later, the Egyptian side confirmed that Ashour was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

Ashour has racked up 19 goals and 9 assists in the 2024/25 season for Ahly, and his absence can be a major bow to the Egyptain side if he is to spend a significant period on the sidelines.

Al Ahly holds Messi's Inter Miami

The match itself ended in a goalless draw, per FIFA, with both teams squandering chances in a cagey affair at the packed Hard Rock Stadium.

Al Ahly had a golden opportunity to take the lead in the 43rd minute when they were awarded a penalty. However, Trezeguet failed to convert from the spot, denied by a superb save from Inter Miami’s veteran Argentine goalkeeper.

The 38-year-old shot-stopper, who signed for the MLS side in September of lasy year according to Inter Miami's official website, was later voted Man of the Match for his heroics between the posts.

Oscar Ustari of Inter Miami was voted Man of the Match afetr Al Ahly 0 Inter Miami 0 FIFA CWC match on June 14, 2025. Image credit: Rich Storry - FIFA/FIFA

Al Ahly vs. Inter Miami lineups

Al Alhy starting XI vs Inter Miami: GK Mohamed El Shenawy, Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Achraf Dari, Ahmed Kouka, Hamdi Fathy, Ben Romdhane Mohamed Ali, Marwan Ateya, Emam Ashour, Mahmud Hassan Trezeguet, Abou Ali.

Inter Miami starting XI vs Al Ahly: GK Oscar Ustari, Ian Fray, Noah Allen, Tomas Aviles, Falcon Picart Joel Maximiliano, Sergio Busquets, Redondo Solari, Tadeo Allende, Lionel Messi, Telasco Segovia, Luis Suarez.

Ahly and Inter Miami's next Club World Cup matches

The draw leaves both teams needing strong performances in their next fixtures to secure progression.

Al Ahly will face Brazilian side Palmeiras on June 19 in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter. The Egyptian club will be hoping to regroup and adjust tactically, especially if Ashour is confirmed unavailable.

On the same day, Inter Miami, led by global icon Lionel Messi, will take on Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto. With both teams still in contention, the next round could prove decisive.

Ahly sets bad FIFA Club World Cup record

The most succesfful African football club are one of four teams representing CAF at the ongoing CWC in the United States.

