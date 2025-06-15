Mahmoud Trezeguet left Lionel Messi stumbling with a dazzling dribble that sent fans into a frenzy during Al Ahly’s clash with Inter Miami

Trezeguet’s night turned bittersweet after his 43rd-minute penalty was saved, denying Ahly a first-half lead in a tense Club World Cup showdown

Meanwhile, Al Ahly’s star midfielder Emam Ashour, with 19 goals this season, was forced off after just 14 minutes due to injury

Egyptian winger Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet stole the spotlight in the opening match of the FIFA Club World Cup that drew global attention thanks to the presence of the iconic Lionel Messi.

The 30-year-old produced a breathtaking dribble that left the Inter Miami maestro chasing shadows, drawing gasps and applause in equal measure from the crowd at the Hard Rock Stadium during the FIFA Club World Cup showdown on June 14, 2025.

While the match ended in a goalless draw between Al Ahly and Inter Miami, Trezeguet's dazzling piece of skill, and the drama that followed, left fans with plenty to talk about.

Trezeguet turns back the clock with dazzling dribble

Early in the first half, with the match finely poised and tension high, the 30-year-old Egyptian received a long diagonal ball on the left flank.

None other than Lionel Messi stepped up to apply pressure, looking to steal the ball from the skillful winger.

What followed was a moment of brilliance that quickly went viral. With a quick shift of balance, a feint, and an elegant pirouette, Trezeguet danced past Messi, who momentarily lost his footing.

Videos of the play flooded social media, with fans worldwide lauding the former Aston Villa and Kasimpasa player for his flair and fearlessness.

“He just sent Messi for a hot dog,” one fan tweeted. The moment encapsulated everything that made Trezeguet one of Egypt’s most naturally gifted attackers.

Watch the video below.

Trezeguet's stats 2024/25 season

Hassan Trezeguet’s performance in the 2024/25 season has been nothing short of a renaissance as he aims to add to his impressive stats at the CWC.

According to Transfermarkt, he has netted 7 goals and 7 assists for Al Ahly so far, being instrumental in the club’s deep run in both domestic and international competitions.

After returning to African football in 2023, many wondered whether the winger could regain his best form but he has rediscovered his rhythm, thriving alongside teammates like Abou Ali and Emam Ashour.

Emam Ashour injury dampens Ahly’s spirit

Al Ahly’s bright start to the match was marred by an early setback when Emam Ashour, the club’s leading scorer this season, was forced off the pitch after just 14 minutes.

The 27-year-old, who has notched 19 goals and 9 assists this campaign, appeared to suffer a shoulder injury, with the team's medics rushing him to a nearby hospital for a quick diagnosis.

The severity of Ashour’s injury remains unclear, but Ahly fans and staff alike will hope it’s a short-term issue, especially with more Club World Cup fixtures on the horizon.

Trezeguet misses crucial penalty against Inter Miami

After edging out Lionel Messi, Trezeguet’s evening, however, would take a turn for the worse as he fluffed a 43rd-minute penalty.

Though he hit his effort with so much power, Inter Miami's veteran Argentina goalkeeper, Oscar Ustari, 38, dived correctly to his right to deny Al Ahly the game's opening goal.

It was a missed opportunity that summed up the match, one of spectacle, but short on finishing as the 2025 FIFA CWC's opening match ended goalless.

Messi’s quiet night at Hard Rock Stadium

Lionel Messi, for his part, had a relatively subdued outing. Operating deeper than usual, the Argentine maestro struggled to impose himself against Al Ahly’s compact midfield and energetic pressing.

Apart from a few clever passes and a single shot from distance that narrowly missed, it wasn’t a vintage performance from the Inter Miami captain, as featured by Goal.

Al Ahly shift their focus to their next game against Palmeiras while Inter Miami prepares for their second fixture against Portugal's FC Porto, with both matches happening on June 19.

Al Ahly sets unwanted CWC record

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on Al Ahly’s draw against Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, which has earned them an unenviable place in the Club World Cup record books.

The African football heavyweight wasted several golden opportunities to record a historic victory against the MLS team but they failed to make it count in front of a well-packed Hard Rock Stadium.

