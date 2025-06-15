It’s elite professionals vs passionate part-timers as Bayern Munich face Auckland City at the Club World Cup

Auckland City players do not earn a salary, playing for free as semi-professional players in New Zealand

The FIFA Club World Cup has expanded to 32 teams with a $1 billion boost, turning it into football’s newest epic

In a tournament featuring football royalty like Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Manchester City, the inclusion of Auckland City FC, a team of amateurs from New Zealand, offers a striking contrast.

While global superstars such as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe arrive with entourage and multimillion-dollar contracts, the players from Auckland City land in the United States with unpaid leave slips and packed lunchboxes.

Auckland City, the ultimate underdogs

Auckland City FC's appearance at the expanded FIFA Club World Cup, now a 32-team competition backed by a $1 billion investment, feels like a football fairy tale

Most players juggle full-time jobs or university studies, and football is little more than a labour of love, according to France 24.

The club’s participation in such a grand event brings into sharp relief the massive gap between elite professionals and those who play the game purely for passion.

Their opening match pits them against Germany’s most decorated club, Bayern Munich, whose squad features England captain and star striker Harry Kane.

It's an almost surreal clash: world-class athletes versus part-time players who train in the evenings after their 9-to-5 shifts.

A team of teachers, sales reps, and hairdressers

Unlike their high-profile opponents, Auckland City’s players have day jobs that include teaching, real estate, and even hairdressing, per the BBC.

The players receive no wages, with only a weekly cap of NZ$150 (around US$90) to help cover football-related expenses such as gym memberships or travel.

Several squad members couldn’t travel to the U.S. due to work obligations, highlighting just how precarious the balance between career and sport can be for amateurs.

Those who did make the trip had to sacrifice annual leave or take time off without pay according to France 24.

Angus Kilkolly: Sales manager by day, striker by night

One of the team’s key players, 29-year-old forward Angus Kilkolly is a manager for a power tools company.

By night, he’s on the training pitch, often until 9:00 pm, honing his skills for games that draw a few hundred fans at Auckland’s boutique Kiwitea Street ground.

Kilkolly, who boasts a scoring rate of roughly a goal every two games in his nearly 140 appearances for the club, is not fazed by the star-studded teams they will face. Instead, he’s thrilled.

“To be on the same field as some of these guys — it’s a dream scenario,” he recently shared.

Sticking to their style vs Bayern Munich

Despite the gulf in resources, the team doesn’t plan to park the bus or abandon their principles. Auckland City has long embraced a possession-based style, preferring to build from the back and play attractive football.

Their defensive discipline has earned them success domestically, with the club regularly dominating the Oceania region and winning 13 OFC Champions League titles.

In fact, they’ve become familiar faces at the Club World Cup, appearing frequently since 2006 and finishing as high as third in 2014.

