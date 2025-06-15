Cristiano Ronaldo and his son, Cristiano Jr., proudly displayed their matching muscular physiques in a recent photo together.

Ronaldo appeared shirtless next to his son, who turns 15 next week, and posted the image to his 657 million Instagram followers.

The picture, captioned "Tal pai, tal filho" — meaning "like father, like son" — has already garnered over three million likes.

Wearing red shorts, Ronaldo flexed for the camera, showing off his impressive physique at age 40, while his son, in blue shorts, struck a similar pose.

Cristiano Jr., an aspiring footballer, hopes to follow in his father's footsteps — just like Ronaldo, who recently got emotional after winning the Nations League with Portugal.

The family celebrated another proud moment when Cristiano Jr. earned his first cap for Portugal’s U-15s, donning the iconic No. 7 jersey made famous by his dad.

The talented 14-year-old was cheered on by his grandmother Dolores Aveiro, Ronaldo's mother, and was also reportedly watched by scouts from Manchester United and several other elite European clubs, including Tottenham.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo said on Instagram: 'Congratulations on your debut for Portugal, son. Very proud of you.'

Cristiano Jr later scored twice for Portugal in the final of the tournament and celebrated just like his dad, wheeling off to perform the iconic leap and 'siu' shout.

Ronaldo has made no secret of his desire to play on the same pitch as his son one day, but he also stressed he would not pressure him.

'I would like it, I would like it,' said Ronaldo. 'It's not something that keeps me awake at night but we'll see. It's more in his hands than mine.

'The years are starting to go by and one day I'll have to let it go. There will come a time when it is no longer possible. Not only physically but also psychologically.'

Source: YEN.com.gh