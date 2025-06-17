Ghanaian international Thomas Teye Partey is being encouraged to part ways with Arsenal during the upcoming transfer window

A devoted Arsenal fan believes the midfielder should consider a move that secures a lucrative deal as he approaches the latter stages of his career

Partey recently claimed the Best Male Footballer title at the Ghana Football Awards, edging out Semenyo and Inaki Williams for the honour

As the dust settles on another demanding season, Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey finds himself at a career crossroads.

The Arsenal man, fresh off a gruelling campaign, is back home recharging after logging his busiest season yet.

Thomas Partey's future hangs in the balance

According to data from Transfermarkt, Partey featured in 52 matches across all competitions for Arsenal during the 2024/25 campaign—the highest tally since he joined the North London side in 2020.

While this level of involvement marks a positive return to fitness, uncertainty still clouds his future at the club.

His contract is set to expire on June 30, 2025, and although the Gunners are reportedly keen on offering an extension, negotiations have been slow.

With talks dragging on, interest from former side Atletico Madrid, Spanish giants Barcelona, Juventus, and clubs in Saudi Arabia has started to intensify.

Partey advised to leave Arsenal

Renowned Ghanaian lawyer and staunch Arsenal supporter, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has weighed in on the situation.

Speaking on Asaase Radio’s Breakfast Show, he offered Partey some candid advice.

"I’m an Arsenal fan, but I advise Thomas Partey to move elsewhere and make some good money for his pension years," Otchere-Darko said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

At 32, the midfielder is entering the twilight of his playing career. A move to a less demanding league with a lucrative package could serve him well as he plans for life after football.

For now, Partey is enjoying some downtime in Ghana after a physically intense season.

While fans eagerly await news about his next move, the player is taking his time before making a final decision.

Partey named Best Male Footballer in Ghana

Off the pitch, the Arsenal star continues to rake in accolades.

At the 2025 Ghana Football Awards, held at the Grand Arena, he was named Best Male Footballer—his third win after scooping the award in 2018 and 2019.

He beat out fellow Black Stars players Inaki Williams and Antoine Semenyo to claim the top honour.

But it wasn’t just his performances on the pitch that drew recognition. Partey was also celebrated for his philanthropic work.

Alongside Tariq Lamptey, he received the Football for Good Award for the impact of the Thomas Partey Foundation during the past year.

With the spotlight firmly on him, the midfield general must now weigh his options carefully.

Partey arrives at hotel in luxurious SUV

In another report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Thomas Partey’s stylish arrival at a hotel in Ghana.

Though the Arsenal star kept his outfit casual, it was his striking choice of car that grabbed all the attention, drawing admiration from fans ahead of his participation in a football tournament.

