The Arsenal midfielder beat out Antoine Semenyo and Inaki Williams to win the top individual honour at the Ghana Football Awards

Fans express outrage over the club’s silence on the player’s national achievement, calling it disrespectful and disappointing

With his deal expiring in June 2025, Partey's future at the club remains uncertain despite a strong 52-game season

Arsenal Football Club has come under scrutiny from a section of fans and Ghanaian football supporters after failing to acknowledge Thomas Partey’s recent accolade as the 2025 Ghana Footballer of the Year.

The prestigious honour, awarded at the Ghana Football Awards on June 15 in Accra, celebrated Partey's consistent performance during the 2024/25 season.

Yet, despite his crucial role in Mikel Arteta's side's campaign, the club has remained conspicuously silent on all their official channels.

Partey wins Ghana Footballer of the Year 2025

The 31-year-old Thomas Partey edged out fierce competition to clinch the top individual football honour in Ghana, beating off competition from Bournemouth’s energetic forward Antoine Semenyo and Athletic Bilbao’s versatile attacker Inaki Williams.

The award signifies recognition from his homeland for a season where the Black Stars player remained a key figure in both club and country.

The experienced midfielder's 2024/25 campaign was one of quiet resilience. Featuring in 52 matches across all competitions, the midfielder registered 4 goals and 3 assists according to Transfermarkt.

His robust presence in midfield was pivotal in Arsenal finishing second in the Premier League and reaching the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Kudus misses out as Partey reigns supreme

The 2024 titleholder, Mohammed Kudus, missed out on a nomination this year following a less impactful season at West Ham United.

This opened the door for Partey to step back into the limelight and reclaim a title he has long been associated with.

The award ceremony, held at the Accra Conference Center, was a grand affair attended by Ghana’s football elite and past legends.

Partey, often reserved in public settings, said he was proud of the recognition, dedicating the win to his family, national teammates, and Ghanaians at large.

Arsenal’s silence sparks fan backlash

Despite the honour's significance, Arsenal have so far failed to acknowledge Partey's achievement.

Neither the club’s official website nor any of its social media platforms have published a congratulatory message, drawing criticism from fans, with many taking to social media to question the club’s motives and attitude toward African players.

Supporters argue that the recognition of such an award, especially one received during the player’s active stint with the club, deserves celebration.

Comparisons have even been drawn to how other players’ individual accolades have been promptly acknowledged by Arsenal’s media team in the past.

“Why are we not seeing even a single tweet about Partey’s win? If it was any other player, it would have been posted within an hour,” tweeted one disappointed fan.

Former BBC sports journalist and ex-Ghana Football Association spokesman, Ibrahim Sani Daara, also expressed his dissatisfaction with how the Premier League side has consistently disrespected the Ghanaian player.

''Some @Arsenal supporters will say I don't like them. @Arsenal FYI your superstar Thomas Partey has been named the Footballer of Year in Ghana. He deserves a mention on your website and socials.''

What is Thomas Partey's Arsenal future?

Partey’s current contract with Arsenal is set to expire on June 30, 2025 following his arrival from Atletico Madrid in October 2020, per the BBC.

With just a year left, there has been no official confirmation about an extension or a departure, albeit club sources have confirmed that negotiations are ongoing.

While Partey has not publicly expressed a desire to leave, the lack of clarity around his future may explain the club’s muted response to his personal achievements.

Are African players disregarded in Europe?

There is a broader concern among fans, especially those in Africa, that players from the continent do not receive equal recognition from European clubs when it comes to national achievements.

Partey’s case may feed into a growing narrative that African players, despite being central to their teams, are occasionally overlooked when it comes to personal celebrations by their clubs.

Given Partey’s loyalty and his consistent performances, especially during a season where injuries plagued several midfielders, fans believe he deserves more visible support from Arsenal.

Not only has he served the team dutifully since joining from Atlético in 2020, but he has also been an important figure in Mikel Arteta’s tactical setup.

Arsenal confirms contract talks with Thomas Partey

In an earlier feature, YEN.com.gh reported on the official Arsenal announcement that confirmed negotiations with the Ghanaian midfielder had commenced on June 4, 2025.

The Premier League side also announced the exit of 20 players including Brazilian player Jorginho and former Manchester City winger, Raheem Sterling.

