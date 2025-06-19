Former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera was handed a red card at the Club World Cup after attempting to push through security

FIFA imposed four-match bans on both Herrera and Nicolás Figal, who was sent off for a foul late in the match

Herrera’s time at Boca Juniors has been plagued by injuries, with the midfielder struggling to maintain fitness

Former Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, Ander Herrera, is facing a four-match suspension after a dramatic incident in Boca Juniors' Club World Cup opener against Benfica.

The match, which ended in a 2-2 draw after Benfica mounted a comeback, saw Herrera’s controversial red card and a series of other disciplinary issues that have left both players and clubs facing sanctions.

Ander Herrera of CA Boca Juniors is issued a red card during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group C match between CA Boca Juniors and SL Benfica on June 16, 2025. Image credit: Sandra Montanez

Source: Getty Images

Herrera thus becomes the first player to be hit with such massive ban by FIFA in the new format of the competition.

A frustrating night for Herrera

The 35-year-old Spanish midfielder was already on the sidelines, having been substituted in the 20th minute due to an injury.

However, things took a dramatic turn when Herrera, frustrated by the turn of events, attempted to approach the referee during a VAR review just before the halftime whistle.

Referee Cesar Arturo Ramos quickly intervened and showed Herrera a red card after he was informed of Herrera’s actions, which involved pushing through security.

Herrera, visibly angry, had been watching from the bench as his team, Boca Juniors, found themselves trailing 2-0.

The incident occurred just moments before Benfica was awarded a penalty, which added to Herrera’s mounting frustration, as featured by Mail Sport.

The red card marked the latest setback for ex-Manchester United player in a season filled with injuries since joining Boca Juniors in January according to AS.

Ander Herrera (L) of Boca Juniors after a Boca Juniors and Independiente match at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on May 19, 2025 in Buenos Aires. Image credit: Marcelo Endelli

Source: Getty Images

Sanctions for Herrera and Figal

Both Herrera and teammate Nicolás Figal were handed four-match bans by FIFA following the incident. Figal had been sent off late in the match for a foul on Florentino Luis, with the score at 2-2.

He was shown a straight red card in the 88th minute. Although both players received the same sanction, Boca Juniors had hoped that Herrera might receive a heavier penalty due to the nature of his actions off the pitch.

Meanwhile the Argentine side have expressed their dissatisfaction with the sanctions, particularly in light of the fact that Benfica’s Andrea Belotti only received a two-match suspension for a reckless high challenge on Ayrton Costa, which saw him strike the defender in the back of the head.

The Argentine club has already contacted FIFA to appeal the bans, especially with regard to Figal’s sanction.

Herrera’s injury struggles

His arrival at the club in January of this year had brought much hope, but a string of injuries has hampered his ability to make a significant impact.

In his first appearance for Boca, Herrera was forced off after 65 minutes due to a hamstring injury.

He made a brief return to the field but was forced to leave again with discomfort in the same area before a match even began.

The emotional toll of these repeated injuries was evident when the Spaniard was reduced to tears on the bench in March, after once again being sidelined by another injury.

Despite these setbacks, Ander Herrera had been trying to work his way back into form. His frustration boiled over during the Benfica match, and the result was the red card and subsequent ban.

Boca Juniors' journey in the Club World Cup

Herrera and Figal will be unavailable for the remainder of the group stage as things stand, and possibly the semi-final stage if Boca Juniors manage to make it that far.

The club still has two vital matches left in the group, with upcoming games against Bayern Munich and Auckland City.

Boca Juniors managed to take a 2-0 lead against Benfica through goals from Miguel Merentiel and Rodrigo Battaglia.

However, Benfica fought back in the second half, equalizing with goals from Angel Di Maria and Nicolas Otamendi.

The draw leaves Boca with work to do in their remaining group matches to secure a spot in the knockout stages of the tournament.

Despite these disciplinary and injury setbacks, Boca Juniors remain focused on their goal of progressing through the competition. The team will need to overcome the challenges on and off the pitch, including their missing players, as they face two tough opponents in their final group matches.

