Luis Enrique also highlighted several other PSG players who could potentially win the Ballon d'Or in 2025

Luis Enrique expressed his indifference toward individual awards like the Ballon d'Or, emphasizing that the success is far more important

Despite his general disinterest in individual awards, Luis Enrique singled out Dembélé as his personal favorite to win the Ballon d'Or

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Paris Saint-Germain’s head coach Luis Enrique has delivered a refreshing take on individual accolades, dismissing the importance of the Ballon d'Or ahead of his team's clash with Botafogo in the Club World Cup.

While many in the footballing world remain captivated by the annual award that recognizes the best player globally, Enrique made it clear that he values team success over individual recognition.

Luis Enrique. Image credit: Harry How

Source: Getty Images

Despite his disinterest in the award itself, the Spanish coach did take the opportunity to reveal his personal favorite for the prestigious honor.

Luis Enrique’s opinion on the Ballon d'Or

The Spanish trainer wasted no time in dismissing the notion of individual awards at a press conference before PSG’s match with the Brazilian club as reported by RMC Sport.

“What our team conveys is much more important than a Ballon d'Or. I don’t care about the Ballon d'Or. Individual awards mean little to me,” Luis Enrique said.

For Enrique, this mindset serves as a foundation for PSG’s ambitions this season and also sets an example for younger players in the squad who may be tempted to chase personal glory.

Luis Enrique’s disregard for the Ballon d'Or is notable considering the level of talent at PSG such as Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue, who are well within reach of winning the prestigious award.

Yet, rather than focusing on these individual honors, Enrique’s emphasis is on the strength of the collective, which is the core of his coaching philosophy.

Picured: Luis Enrique at a press conference ahead of PSG vs Botafogo Club World Cup match on June 20, 2025. Image credit: Stu Forster

Source: Getty Images

Luis Enrique's favourites to win the Ballon d'Or

Though the former Barcelona boss may not place much weight on individual trophies, he was not shy about naming his favorites for the Ballon d'Or.

The PSG coach expressed admiration for several of his players, naming Ousmane Dembélé as his current favorite to claim the award while snubbing the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, and Raphinha.

“My favorite is Ousmane,” Luis Enrique said without hesitation.

Dembélé, who has enjoyed an exceptional start to the 2025 season, has been a key player for PSG, helping them lift the Champions League title with his dazzling performances.

Luis Enrique also mentioned a number of other players who could make a case for winning the Ballon d'Or 2025.

“Vitinha could also win it. Achraf Hakimi too, Fabian Ruiz, and other players like Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes…” he remarked.

Enrique’s support for his squad is unwavering, as he emphasized that the collective strength of the team is what truly matters to him.

Luis Enrique on PSG's Club World Cup form

The European champions continued their strong form with a 4-0 win over Atlético in the ongoing Club World Cup.

According to the PSG boss, his emphasis on teamwork was evident in their dominant performances, which left little room for individual glory.

“We believe much more in what our team is, in what it represents in football, in the strength of the team. A team sport is governed by collective parameters: knowing how to suffer together, knowing how to enjoy together.”

The reigning French Ligue 1 winners are widely tipped to win the Club World Cup thanks to their current form and quality of players at Enrique's disposal.

Supercomputer's Club World Cup prediction

YEN.com.gh earlier featured Opta Supercomputer's predictions for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, which is ongoing in the United States.

The Supercomputer correctly predicted the winner of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League as PSG humbled Inter Milan 5-0 in Munich on May 31.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh