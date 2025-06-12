Djordje Petrovic asked not to be included in Chelsea’s squad for the Club World Cup as he looks for a move away from the club

With Petrovic out and a deal for AC Milan’s Mike Maignan falling through, Robert Sanchez is now expected to start in goal

Chelsea has included young talents such as Liam Delap, Dario Essugo, Mamadou Sarr, and returning loanee Andrey Santos

Chelsea’s preparations for the Club World Cup in the United States have taken an unexpected turn, with goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic reportedly asking to be excluded from the 27-man squad.

The Serbian international’s decision comes at a critical juncture for the Blues, who are facing uncertainty in the goalkeeping department.

Petrovic seeks regular game time

Petrovic, 25, is believed to be prioritising a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer in pursuit of more consistent first-team opportunities, per a Daily Mail report.

Despite showing promise during his loan spell at Strasbourg, where he featured in 31 matches and produced several standout performances, the shot-stopper remains behind Robert Sanchez in Chelsea’s pecking order.

With interest from clubs such as Monaco reportedly intensifying, the goalkeeper's decision to step back from the Club World Cup squad appears motivated by a desire to resolve his future before the European transfer window closes.

Chelsea were hopeful he would be part of the team for the tournament, especially given their limited options between the posts.

Chelsea fail to sign Mike Maignan

The timing of Petrovic’s withdrawal is particularly sensitive. Chelsea had been actively pursuing a move for AC Milan’s Mike Maignan in hopes of bolstering their goalkeeping ranks ahead of the tournament.

However, negotiations stalled, as Milan were reportedly demanding around £20 million for the French international, a figure Chelsea deemed excessive, according to Sky Sports.

With Petrovic now out of contention, Enzo Maresca is expected to rely on Robert Sanchez as the starting goalkeeper, while Filip Jorgensen will provide cover.

The Blues’ options appear thin, and the club’s inability to secure Maignan could yet come back to haunt them as they prepare for a competitive fixture list in the U.S.

Players omitted from Chelsea's Club World Cup squad

The final travelling squad of the Blues also excludes Raheem Sterling, João Félix, Wesley Fofana, and Axel Disasi, players whose combined market value exceeds £200 million.

In contrast, Chelsea have included several promising talents in the group such as Andrey Santos who returns after a loan stint at Strasbourg.

There is also fresh signings in Liam Delap, Dario Essugo, and Mamadou Sarr, signaling a focus on youth development during the tournament.

Chelsea's Club World Cup 2025 squad

Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Jorgensen, Penders, Slonina

Defenders: Cucurella, Tosin, Badiashile, Colwill, Sarr, Chalobah, Gusto, Anselmino, Acheampong

Midfielders: Fernandez, Essugo, Santos, Dewsbury-Hall, Caicedo, Lavia

Forwards: Neto, Delap, Palmer, Madueke, Jackson, Nkunku, George, Guiu

Chelsea's reported interest in Antoine Semenyo

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the alleged pursuit of Chelsea for AFC Bournemouth's Ghanaian striker Antoine Semenyo.

The former Bristol City attacker, who scored 13 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions for the Cherries in the 2024/25 campaign, was expected to feature at the Club World Cup if the deal had gone through.

