Manchester City have been fined after breaching Premier League Rule L33 in nine matches by delaying second-half kick-offs

The breaches were unrelated to City’s ongoing financial charges and instead concerned specific restart obligations during the 2024/25 season

The Premier League emphasised that strict kick-off rules ensure broadcast schedules and maintain the competition’s highest organisational standards across all matches

Manchester City have received a major penalty after admitting to 10 separate breaches of Premier League rules.

The club is also currently involved in a high-profile legal dispute with the league over 115 alleged violations of financial regulations, with a private hearing scheduled for December.

In a separate case, the Citizens contested the validity of the Premier League’s Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules — regulations designed to stop clubs from benefiting from inflated commercial deals with companies connected to their owners.

In simple terms, Manchester City emerged victorious in their challenge, as the previous version of the Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules was deemed unenforceable.

However, the Premier League maintained that this ruling does not affect the current APT rules, which were formally adopted by club vote in November 2024.

10 breaches of kick-off rule during 2024/25 season

Meanwhile, a lesser-known third dispute has unfolded between City and the league. In this case, the club has admitted to breaching a specific Premier League regulation—Rule L33—on 10 separate occasions during the 2024/25 season.

This rule pertains to kick-off and restart obligations, with nine of the breaches occurring in different league matches.

It was found that City delayed the beginning of the second half by between one minute and 18 seconds and two minutes and 24 seconds on each occasion.

£1.08 million fine for restart offences

Manchester City have been hit with a total fine of £1.08 million for the 10 rule breaches, with the most severe penalty being £210,000 for a delayed second-half restart—two minutes and 22 seconds late—during an away match against Ipswich.

Notably, two of the infractions stem from a single fixture: their 2-1 home loss to Manchester United in December.

Premier League statement on sanction

A Premier League statement on the matter reads:

"The Premier League and Manchester City have entered into a sanction agreement after the club accepted it had breached Rule L.33 in relation to kick-off and restart obligations.

"The breaches occurred in nine Premier League matches during the 2024/25 season.

"Rules relating to kick-offs and restarts help ensure the organisation of the competition is set at the highest possible professional standard and provides certainty to fans and participating clubs. It also ensures the broadcast of every Premier League match is kept to schedule."

The Premier League confirmed that City have “accepted and apologised” for the breaches and reminded players and staff of their Rule L.33 obligations.

