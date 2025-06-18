A supercomputer has forecasted the winner of the 2025/26 Premier League following the release of the new season’s fixtures

Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal are tipped to be the main contenders once again in the race for the title

After comfortably winning last season’s crown under Arne Slot, all eyes will be on how Liverpool reinforce their squad to stay ahead of the pack

A supercomputer has forecasted the winner of the 2025/26 Premier League following the release of next season’s fixtures.

Liverpool were dominant in the 2024/25 campaign, cruising to their second Premier League title and 20th English championship overall, with Arsenal falling out of contention well before the final stretch.

Supercomputer Predicts Premier League Champions After 2025/26 Fixtures Release

Premier League releases fixtures for 2025/26 season

The Premier League unveiled its fixture list for the 2025/26 season on Wednesday, giving clubs and fans plenty to plan for just weeks after the previous campaign wrapped up.

A blockbuster clash between Manchester United and Arsenal headlines the opening weekend, while reigning champions Liverpool will begin their title defence at home to Bournemouth on Friday, August 15.

Manchester City, aiming for a seventh Premier League crown under Pep Guardiola, kick off their campaign with a trip to Wolves the following day, August 16.

It’s a challenging start for new Liverpool boss Arne Slot, whose side faces a tough visit to Newcastle on the second weekend before hosting Arsenal—another Champions League side—a week later.

Arsenal, who have now finished as runners-up for three consecutive seasons, face a difficult early stretch with fixtures against Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Newcastle within their first six games.

Supercomputer predicts 2025/26 Premier League winner

A supercomputer has predicted Liverpool to retain the Premier League title in the 2025/26 season.

According to BettingLounge.co.uk via Metro Sports, the Reds are expected to top the table with 82 points, narrowly edging out Manchester City, who are backed to finish second.

Arsenal, last season’s runners-up, are tipped to take third place, while Aston Villa and Newcastle United are expected to complete the top five.

Surprisingly, the rest of the so-called 'big six' — Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea — are all forecast to miss out on the top spots.

Most notably, the supercomputer projects a disastrous season for Manchester United, predicting a 14th-place finish with just 44 points.

This would mark another low for the Red Devils, who finished 15th last season — their worst-ever Premier League campaign.

Tottenham are also predicted to struggle, with a 15th-place finish, while Burnley, Leeds United, and Sunderland are expected to suffer relegation.

The new season concludes on May 24.

