Ghanaian international Mohammed Salisu paid a courtesy call on President John Dramani Mahama

The France-based footballer gifted the president a special AS Monaco shirt in a heartwarming gesture

Salisu's future at Monaco remains in limbo, with the club willing to offload him after a difficult campaign

Black Stars defender Mohammed Salisu recently made time during his break to visit President John Dramani Mahama at his residence.

Currently unwinding in Ghana after a tough football season, the towering centre-back dropped in to pay his respects to the first gentleman of the land.

Mohammed Salisu shares a heartwarming moment with President John Mahama. Photo credit: David Ramos - FIFA/Getty Images, officialmeatpie18/Instagram and John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Mohammed Salisu pays a courtesy call on President Mahama

In a photo shared by sports blogger @officialmeatpie18, Salisu is seen beaming with pride as he presented a thoughtful gift to the president.

For Salisu, this visit was more than a formality—it was a way of showing appreciation and respect.

The warm exchange captured in the image spoke volumes about the mutual admiration between the football star and the president.

Though known for his calm presence on the field, the 26-year-old also carries a sense of humility and gratitude, which he expressed through this visit.

Mohammed Salisu's performance and stats in the 2024/25 season

Salisu's trip home comes after a difficult campaign in the French top flight with AS Monaco.

He began the season as a regular under manager Adi Hütter but eventually fell down the pecking order.

According to Transfermarkt, Salisu started 11 of the 15 Ligue 1 matches he featured in during the 2024/25 season.

However, he remained an unused substitute in 15 games—a stark contrast to the promise he showed earlier in the year.

Mohammed Salisu looks on during a game between AS Monaco and PSG on January 5, 2025. Photo by NurPhoto.

His limited appearances, coupled with Monaco's recent signing of Eric Dier, have fuelled speculation about his future.

Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray is reportedly circling, eyeing a potential summer move, according to French outlet L'Equipe via KickGH.

With two seasons left on his contract, Salisu faces a big decision in the coming months—whether to stay and fight for his place or seek fresh opportunities elsewhere.

Back on home soil, the Ghanaian centre-back is taking time to rest, reset, and prepare mentally and physically for the challenges ahead.

Despite his club struggles, Salisu remains an asset to the national team, having earned 13 caps and scored twice since breaking into the senior side.

President Mahama welcomes Anthony Joshua to Jubilee House

Salisu wasn’t the only athlete to drop in on President Mahama this week.

On June 16, British heavyweight boxing star Anthony Joshua also paid a courtesy call after participating in the much-talked-about Battle of the Beasts boxing event.

The two shared light-hearted moments, exchanged gloves, and even posed playfully as Joshua showed the president a few moves, including a cheeky uppercut from the president that drew smiles from all present.

Mohammed Salisu flaunts lavish lifestyle in Monaco

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh shared that Mohammed Salisu gave fans a glimpse of his lavish lifestyle in Monaco via Instagram, flaunting designer fashion and flashy cars.

Though injuries have slowed his progress at AS Monaco, the 26-year-old Black Stars defender appears to be fully enjoying life away from the pitch.

