Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu shows off his luxury life in Monaco on Instagram, featuring designer outfits, and flashy cars

Since joining AS Monaco in 2023 from Southampton, Salisu has battled injuries, limiting him to 37 appearances

Despite club struggles, the ex-Real Valladolid center-back remains key for Black Stars of Ghana, with 3 goals in 19 caps

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu has offered fans a glimpse into his luxurious life in Monaco, sharing a video on Instagram that showcases his stylish outfits, sleek cars, and stunning surroundings in the glamorous French Riviera city.

While injuries have hampered his on-field progress at AS Monaco, the 26-year-old Black Stars center-back is clearly making the most of life off the pitch.

A glimpse into Monaco’s glamour

Salisu’s video takes followers on a tour of his enviable lifestyle, featuring a collection of high-end fashion, luxury vehicles, and snapshots from some of Monaco’s most picturesque spots.

The short Instagram reel, which quickly garnered thousands of views and comments, highlights the defender’s taste for designer clothing and flashy accessories, from premium sneakers to gold watches.

The clip also includes scenes of Salisu cruising through Monaco’s chic streets, soaking up the sun at fancy cafes, and enjoying breathtaking views of the Mediterranean coastline.

For fans, it’s a rare look behind the scenes at the life of one of Ghana’s top football exports.

Salisu's career at Monaco

Salisu joined AS Monaco in 2023 from English side Southampton, arriving with high expectations after solid performances in the Premier League.

However, his time in France has been overshadowed by persistent injury setbacks.

Since his arrival, the former Real Valladolid man has made just 37 appearances for Monaco across all competitions, struggling to maintain consistent fitness.

Despite these challenges, Salisu remains an important figure for the Ghana national team as he featured in the recent World Cup qualifiers victories for Otto Addo's side.

With 3 goals in 19 international caps, the center-back has been a key player in the Black Stars’ defense and is seen as one of the future leaders of the squad.

Mixed feelings over off-field displays

While many fans celebrated Salisu’s posts, applauding his success and luxurious taste, others expressed mixed feelings.

Some questioned whether the defender’s focus was fully on his recovery and return to top form, especially given Monaco’s recent defensive struggles.

Still, most fans left supportive comments, urging Salisu to come back stronger and reminding him of his importance to both club and country.

It’s not uncommon for footballers to share glimpses of their personal lives on social media, but Salisu’s post has sparked conversation among Ghanaian football circles, with some analysts calling for him to prioritize his fitness and consistency on the field.

Big goals for club and country

As Salisu continues his recovery, Monaco will hope to see the best of their defensive powerhouse next season.

For Ghana, his return to peak form is vital ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers in September.

If he can stay injury-free, Salisu’s combination of strength, tactical awareness, and ball-playing ability could once again make him one of Africa’s top defenders.

Until then, fans will be watching closely, both on social media and on the pitch, as Salisu aims to balance the glamour of Monaco life with the grit needed to succeed at the highest level.

