Spanish football star Manu Sanchez enjoyed a relaxed kickabout on his visit to Ghana

The 25-year-old delighted onlookers by celebrating a goal on a sandy pitch with a signature Ronaldo-style celebration

Earlier, Sanchez had been the headline guest at a grassroots football tournament in Kasoa

Spanish footballer Manu Sanchez lit up Kasoa with a moment straight out of Cristiano Ronaldo’s playbook.

The Deportivo Alaves defender, currently on loan, stunned spectators during a casual kickabout by pulling off the legendary ‘Siuu’ celebration after netting a tidy goal.

Deportivo Alaves' defender Manu Sanchez plays on a sandy pitch in Ghana. Photo credit: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty and @SIKAOFFICIAL1/X.

Source: Getty Images

Manu Sanchez brings Ronaldo vibes to Ghana

Despite the game being played on a dusty field, far from the pristine pitches of La Liga, Manu still enjoyed the beautiful game the Ghanaian way.

After calmly tapping the ball into the net, Sanchez raced to the corner flag, whipped off his shirt, and launched into Ronaldo’s signature leap, arms stretched wide as he let out the trademark roar. The moment, captured on video, quickly went viral online.

Watch the video:

It didn’t take long for Ghanaians to react. Comments flooded the platform formerly known as Twitter (now X), with a blend of humour, pride, and good-natured trolling.

@Jeffrey_myke wrote:

"Ghana is a happy, peaceful and a beautiful country. Hardship aside."

@yhaw_90 added a playful twist:

"I sure say he be 50% Ghanaian."

@KwesiPriGH took it up a notch:

"Manu Sanchez dey taste real Ghana football—no fine turf, just heart and dust! If he fit ball here, La Liga go be walkover. Hope he chop small waakye before e return!"

Even a proud CR7 fan, @iheachukwunacho, declared:

"Ronaldo owns the street."

Not everyone was impressed, though, @Kwaben123 had only one thing to say:

"The keeper shaa Waaa."

Why is Manu Sanchez in Ghana?

Before the social media buzz, Sanchez had already made headlines as the special guest at the first-ever Chairman Rashid Cup, held on June 7 at the Opeikuma Game Centre in Kasoa.

His participation brought a new level of excitement and visibility to the grassroots tournament, which aims to harness young talent and promote community engagement through sport.

Fans and aspiring players were thrilled to see a professional European footballer right in their midst—not just watching, but playing.

Beyond the pitch, Manu Sanchez is also giving back. His visit to Ghana was part of his work with LAMSA, a football academy and charity operating within the Buduburam refugee camp.

As a brand ambassador, he uses his platform to inspire, support and uplift young players through football.

Manu Sanchez's performance and stats last season

Sanchez, who made 34 appearances for Alaves last season and scored once, per Transfermarkt, will be hoping his time in Ghana serves as the perfect mental reset ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

A natural left-back, he’s yet to confirm whether he’ll remain with the Babazorros or return to his parent club, Celta Vigo.

