Renowned SuperSport commentator Phumlani Msibi has sadly passed away at the age of 57.

The media company confirmed his death on Friday evening, disclosing that he succumbed after a brief illness.

SuperSport has confirmed the passing of renowned commentator and sports anchor Phumlani Msibi

In an emotional tribute shared on social media, SuperSport wrote:

"SuperSport is saddened to learn of the passing of legendary sports commentator, presenter and anchor Phumlani Msibi. Our heartfelt condolences go to his family, friends and colleagues following this great loss."

Msibi rose to prominence through his work in both boxing and football, famously coining the phrase “Coach, thoughts please?” during post-match interviews in the Premier Soccer League.

Phumlani Msibi: A Pioneering Voice in South African Sports Broadcasting

Born on December 15, 1967, in Durban, Phumlani Msibi was a gifted storyteller with a deep passion for sports, particularly football and boxing.

His talent for live commentary and insightful analysis made him a beloved figure in South African broadcasting.

Msibi began his career with SuperSport in the late 1990s as a ring announcer, working alongside the legendary boxing promoter Mzi Mnguni.

He later made history as the first commentator to provide boxing coverage in both isiZulu and English, paving the way for greater linguistic inclusion in sports media.

His transition into football came naturally, and he quickly became one of the most recognisable voices and faces on SuperSport, especially after the broadcaster secured Premier Soccer League (PSL) rights in 2007.

His memorable phrase, “Coach, thoughts please?” became a signature line in post-match interviews, resonating strongly with viewers and professionals alike.

Over the years, Msibi expanded his role beyond live commentary, contributing to various football-related magazine shows and analysis segments. His articulate and engaging use of both isiZulu and English connected him with fans across the continent. His humility, warmth, and professionalism earned him widespread respect from colleagues, athletes, and viewers alike.

Phumlani Msibi’s legacy will live on as a trailblazer who helped shape South African sports broadcasting with authenticity, flair, and heart.

Social Media flooded with tributes after Phumlani Msibi’s passing

YEN.com.gh observed an outpouring of emotion on social media following the news of Msibi’s death.

@Lorenz_KO wrote:

RIP to a legend 🕊️ Thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones of Phumlani Msibi. 🙏

@DerickMolatelo said:

"RIP Phumlani Msibi. 🕊 he once gave us the best post-match interview with Thabiso Kutumela"

@MonwabisiKete wrote:

"Mr Msibi will be remembered for the moments he laughed heartily and the times he tried so hard to hold back his laughter. Today, his words - "I am Phumlani Msibi, bye-bye" - carry a deeper meaning."

