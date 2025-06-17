Ghanaian musician Thomas Adjei Wireko, professionally known as King Paluta's Aseda song, has been featured in the 2025 BECE

Ghanaian musician Thomas Adjei Wireko, professionally known as King Paluta, has captured the attention of students by being featured in the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Although he did not secure the coveted Artiste of the Year award at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards, the Kumasi-based artist continues to rise within the music industry, enchanting fans with his unique sound and powerful messages.

King Paluta Featured in 2025 BECE: WAEC Asks Students to 2 Issues He Addressed in "Aseda"

It was no surprise that the examiner for the 2025 BECE selected a question centering around his widely acclaimed song "Aseda."

The song has gained significant popularity in Ghana, including winning the Best Highlife Song at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

As part of Section B in the Creative Arts paper, candidates were tasked with answering the following question:

"King Paluta, whose real name is Thomas Adjei Wireko, is a Ghanaian musician celebrated for his ability to merge traditional rhythms, narrative storytelling, and modern hip-hop beats. One of his most impactful songs, 'Aseda,' carries profound messages that address crucial issues within Ghanaian society. Identify two of these societal issues."

King Paluta has emerged as a formidable force within the Ghanaian music scene, especially in the hiplife and hip-hop genres. Hailing from the vibrant community of Atonsu in Kumasi, his journey from participating in underground rap battles to achieving mainstream success showcases his resilience, adaptability, and unwavering passion for music.

King Paluta's breakthrough and musical evolution

King Paluta initially garnered attention in Kumasi’s dynamic music landscape, but a significant turning point in his career came with his transition from rap to singing.

His 2023 single "Yahitte" was a game-changer, catapulting him to prominence and earning him the prestigious Best Hiplife Song of the Year award at the 2024 Ghana Music Awards.

This achievement laid the foundation for subsequent hits like "Aseda" and "Makoma," both of which resonated deeply with listeners and dominated local charts as well as streaming platforms.

King Paluta's industry recognition

In 2024, King Paluta’s contributions to the music industry were formally recognised when he won the New Artist of the Year award at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

His debut album, Give Time Some Time, released in December 2024, featured captivating collaborations with renowned artists, including Shatta Wale.

The album not only showcased his versatility across various musical styles but also highlighted his artistic growth.

King Paluta's cultural impact and influence

Beyond his musical accolades, King Paluta has established himself as a cultural icon, significantly influencing both the Kumerica movement and the broader Ghanaian music landscape.

His songs embody a rich blend of traditional rhythms and contemporary beats, striking a chord with diverse audiences.

Additionally, his philanthropic initiatives, such as generous donations to the Kumasi Children's Home, reflect his commitment to addressing social issues and uplifting his community.

