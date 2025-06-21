Roman Abramovich allegedly suffered serious health issues, including vision loss and peeling skin, after a 2022 meeting with Ukrainian delegates

The former Chelsea owner reportedly ignored medical advice to attend the peace talks, as revealed in the book Sanctioned

Though the claims are unconfirmed, they shed rare light on Abramovich’s mysterious life since selling Chelsea to Todd Boehly in 2022

A Chelsea insider has revealed that former club owner Roman Abramovich experienced severe health issues following a 2022 meeting with Ukrainian delegates.

Abramovich, 58, famously purchased Chelsea in July 2003 for approximately £140 million and swiftly transformed the club into a dominant force in English football.

Chelsea insider exposes sorry state of Roman Abramovich after selling club

Source: Getty Images

During Roman Abramovich’s tenure, Chelsea secured 19 major trophies, including five Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions League crowns.

However, in March 2022, the UK government sanctioned the Russian billionaire over alleged links to President Vladimir Putin, claims Abramovich has denied. That same month, he announced his decision to sell the club.

By May 2022, a consortium led by Todd Boehly finalised a £4.5 billion takeover, officially bringing an end to Abramovich’s nearly two-decade ownership.

The sorry state of Roman Abramovich

Since stepping away from public life, little has been known about Roman Abramovich’s activities. However, Nick Purewal, author of Sanctioned: The Inside Story of the Sale of Chelsea FC, has shed light on a critical moment in 2022.

Speaking on The Sports Agents podcast via Global Player, Purewal revealed that Abramovich attended a meeting with Ukrainian delegates despite medical advice to avoid travel at the time. According to the journalist, the meeting took place in Ukraine during a tense diplomatic window.

“When the war broke out, the Ukrainian government contacted more than 40 people of standing, influence, fame, all those sorts of things. High net worth individuals. Abramovich was the only person who agreed to help," Purewal said.

“Because everyone else was scared, and the characterisation people have of him, and I think I've seen, is that he's so sanguine about everything.

“He [Abramovich] and two people he was with had dinner in an apartment that was set up for them, and the last thing he remembers is stepping into a separate room to take a phone call, and then he blacked out.

“When he came to hours later, he couldn't see. He was blind, and his hair was falling out, and his skin was peeling off his hands and his face.”

It's a sorry situation to think of Abramovich slowly withering away after selling 'his baby', Chelsea Football Club.

Not much has been heard of the Russian Oligarch since he left affairs of Chelsea to Todd Boehly and their Clearlake consortium nearly three years ago.

Hopefully, the billionaire continues to do just fine, as fresh reports suggest.

