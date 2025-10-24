The football community across West Africa has been hit with yet another distressing development from Ghana

Just days after the heartbreaking death of young Senegalese goalkeeper Cheick Toure, another player has reportedly gone missing under mysterious circumstances

The news has sparked outrage and concern online, with netizens demanding accountability from authorities and urging aspiring footballers to remain cautious

The football community is reeling once again after news broke that Senegalese player Alassane Diallo has gone missing in Ghana, only days after the tragic death of his compatriot, Cheick Toure.

The alarming incident has sparked deep concern among fans, families, and authorities, with an urgent search now underway.

Senegalese footballer goes missing, details emerge

According to Senegalese outlet Senego, Diallo’s family last heard from him on October 18, 2025.

Journalist Sané Malang revealed on X that the young footballer left his home country in July, heading to Ghana to join the Njaccaar Sports Centre, a move he believed would open doors for a trial opportunity in Morocco.

However, that hopeful journey quickly took a grim turn. The academy allegedly demanded 850,000 CFA francs (around GHS 16,252.14) from him on July 25, followed by another 1,200,000 CFA francs (GHS 22,944.19) for what was described as “urgent expenses” on October 9.

Below are screenshots of the transactions:

After sending the money, Diallo reportedly stopped communicating altogether.

Since then, there has been no trace of him. His disappearance has left his family in anguish, especially as they are still mourning Cheick Toure, who was reportedly killed in Ghana after a ransom demand went wrong.

The fear that Diallo may have fallen victim to a similar scheme has sent shockwaves through both countries.

Fans react, ask authorities to act swiftly

As the search intensifies, many are demanding swift action from Ghanaian and Senegalese authorities.

Netizens have also taken to various social media platforms to express their distress and call for accountability.

@abal_bass64127 wrote:

"The amounts sent to Ghana could be traceable if this police force has adequate technology. The identity of the people who received the sums and the names of the transfer companies are clues to guide the police in their investigations."

@Mouhama26680517 urged vigilance, saying:

"It is truly sad what is happening to our young compatriots. May Allah come to their aid. Vigilance."

@Mohyo_soreoluwa asked:

"What's happening to grassroots footballers lately?"

@ItsJamilatou offered a heartfelt prayer:

"I pray to You, my Lord, to bring them back in good health without any trouble, Amen."

@appa48743957 added:

"I think that now, the deputies must go to Ghana to meet their counterparts. It's becoming complicated."

Many now believe that this incident should push football authorities across Africa, especially in Ghana, to act decisively against fraudulent recruitment schemes that prey on young dreamers.

The disappearance of Alassane Diallo marks another painful chapter for Senegalese football, which continues to grapple with the devastating loss of Cheick Toure.

Meanwhile, authorities have strongly advised clubs, coaches, and parents to “exercise extreme caution regarding unverified offers of trials or transfers abroad.”

