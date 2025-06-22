Arsenal are eyeing a summer move for Real Madrid star as they search for a replacement for Thomas Partey

The Gunners are also close to finalising a deal for Real Sociedad defensive midfielder Martin Zubimendi

Strengthening the midfield is a top priority for Mikel Arteta ahead of the start of next season

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga as a potential replacement for Thomas Partey, who is expected to leave the club this summer.

The Gunners are aiming to bolster their midfield this summer after Mikel Arteta guided the team to a third straight second-place Premier League finish, with multiple key players likely to depart the Emirates during the off-season.

Arsenal are eyeing a summer move for Real Madrid star as they search for a replacement for Thomas Partey. Photos: Pedro Castillo/Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

Italy international Jorginho has already joined Flamengo following the expiry of his contract, while Ghana midfielder Partey is also expected to leave as renewal talks stall, prompting Arsenal to explore potential replacements.

Arsenal plot Camavinga move as Partey exit looms

Arsenal are on the brink of completing a deal for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, with the midfielder already in London to finalise terms. The Premier League giants beat out Real Madrid in the race to land the Spanish star.

But Arteta is eyeing more midfield reinforcements and has set his sights on Real Madrid’s Camavinga as a potential replacement for Partey.

Arsenal Want to Sign Real Madrid Star to Replace Thomas Partey

Source: Getty Images

Arteta reportedly sees the 22-year-old as the ideal fit due to his dynamism, vision, and versatility.

Despite being a natural central midfielder, Camavinga was frequently deployed at left-back by Carlo Ancelotti last season due to squad needs and injury setbacks.

Though the Frenchman currently earns over £200,000 a week at Madrid, his role diminished amid the club's wealth of midfield talent.

New manager Xabi Alonso is believed to admire Camavinga and may look to restore him to a central role following Luka Modric’s departure.

However, reports suggest Arsenal could test Madrid’s resolve with a £50 million offer. Still, the Spanish giants have no current plans to sell, as they aim to reclaim the La Liga crown from Barcelona.

Unless Real Madrid’s stance changes before the August transfer deadline, Arsenal may have to look elsewhere for a second midfield addition alongside Zubimendi.

Arsenal interested in signing Brentford star Nørgaard

According to the Mirror, Arsenal are also exploring a move for Brentford captain Christian Nørgaard as a potential alternative if their pursuit of Camavinga falls through.

The Denmark international penned a new contract with the Bees in March, keeping him at the club until 2026, which means Brentford are expected to demand a significant transfer fee for their midfield anchor.

Partey's Arsenal career

Partey made a £45 million switch from Atletico Madrid to Arsenal on deadline day in October 2020.

Since joining, the Ghanaian midfielder has featured in 167 matches for the Gunners, scoring nine goals.

Though injuries disrupted much of his 2023–24 season, he returned to play a key role in Arsenal’s run to the Champions League semi-finals.

Despite his impact, major silverware has eluded him, apart from helping Arsenal win the 2023 Community Shield on penalties against Manchester City.

Partey named in Squawka EPL TOTY

YEN.com.gh also previously reported on Partey's inclusion in Squawka's Premier League Team of the Season.

He was named alongside top-tier talents such as Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo.

