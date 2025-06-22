Tottenham Hotspur have identified Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo as a key target as they begin planning for life after captain Son Heung-min

With Son entering the twilight of his career, Spurs are looking to secure a a deal for the in-form Ghanaian forward

But the Europa League winners made an enquiry for Antoine Semenyo before immediately ending their interest

Tottenham reportedly made an enquiry about Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo before swiftly ending their interest.

New manager Thomas Frank is keen to bolster his attacking options ahead of the new season.

Semenyo became a target after Spurs also shortlisted Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo, who scored 20 Premier League goals last season

Despite the chance to reunite with Thomas Frank at Spurs, Mbeumo is reportedly leaning toward a £60m switch to Manchester United.

As a result, Ghana forward Semenyo emerged as the main alternative, having impressed with 13 goals and seven assists in 42 appearances this season.

Sky Sports reports the 25-year-old's representatives have already met with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to explore the possibility of a summer switch to North London.

Tottenham's move for Semenyo hits impasse

According to The Athletic, Tottenham contacted Bournemouth about the Ghanaian winger, though the Cherries are already dealing with major departures this summer.

Dean Huijsen sealed a £50 million move to Real Madrid last month, while Illya Zabarnyi is reportedly close to a £60 million transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Milos Kerkez has also finalised a £40 million move to Premier League champions Liverpool.

With attacking players often commanding higher fees, Bournemouth reportedly demanded £70 million from Tottenham for Semenyo.

But The Sun reports that the Europa League champions quickly rejected decided to reject the move due to Semenyo's price tag, ending their interest for now.

Tottenham will keep exploring the market for a more reasonably priced right-sided forward.

However, if they struggle to find a suitable alternative, they may return for Semenyo later in the transfer window.

The ex-Bristol City and Sunderland star still has four years left on his Bournemouth deal and is also being monitored by Manchester United, who may pursue him if they lose Bryan Mbeumo to Spurs.

Tottenham wanted Semenyo to replace Son Heung-min

Tottenham set their sights on Semenyo as a potential long-term replacement for Son Heung-min.

The Europa League champions are seeking fresh firepower to bolster their frontline and have identified Semenyo following his standout season with Bournemouth.

The Ghanaian ended the season in red-hot form, contributing to five goals in his final seven league outings.

His strength, pace, and eye for goal have impressed Thomas Frank, who views the Ghanaian as an ideal piece in Tottenham’s rebuild post-Europa League triumph.

Semenyo receives high praise from Real Madrid star

In a separate report by YEN.com.gh, Real Madrid's new recruit Dean Huijsen heaped praise on Antoine Semenyo.

The young defender, who joined Los Blancos following the 2024/25 season, hailed Semenyo as a "complete player," adding that the Bournemouth star "can do everything."

