Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim has shed light on player earnings in the Ethiopian Premier League, revealing a pay scale that may surprise many within Ghana’s football circles.

The 23-year-old shot-stopper, who has played for clubs like Berekum Chelsea, King Faisal, and Kotoko, made the revelation during a conversation on footballers’ welfare across Ghana’s football structure.

Danlad Ibrahim lifts the lid on player earnings in Ethiopia

Having experienced life in the Ghana Premier League, Danlad didn’t mince words in his comparison.

He suggested that players in Ethiopia enjoy better financial compensation than their counterparts back home.

"Footballers in the Ethiopian League are paid well. The minimum according to my checks is about $2,000 (GH¢20,000) a month," he revealed, as quoted by StarrFM.

In a separate interview, Danlad admitted that parting ways with Kotoko after eight years was a tough call. Still, he felt it was the right step to embrace fresh challenges and advance his career.

“It has not been an easy decision because I’ve been at Kotoko since my childhood,” he told 3Sports.

“But as a player, you need to try new challenges. I think this was the right time to leave.”

Why are more Ghanaian players heading to Ethiopia?

Danlad’s comment helps explain the growing number of Ghanaian footballers heading to the East African nation.

According to Transfermarkt, Ghanaians make up the largest group of foreign players in the Ethiopian top flight, accounting for 39.6% of non-nationals, with 19 players currently active in the league.

Other nations like Uganda and Nigeria trail Ghana in terms of the foreign nationals in the competition.

How did Danlad perform in the Ethiopian Premier League?

On a personal note, the former Black Stars goalkeeper enjoyed a standout campaign with Ethiopia Coffee SC.

He played 33 matches, conceded only 16 goals, and kept an impressive 21 clean sheets—more than any other goalkeeper in the league, per Mo Shaban.

Now back in Ghana for the off-season, Danlad is taking time to unwind after a physically demanding but successful year in East Africa.

Danlad and ex-Kotoko star honour late Nana Pooley in Ethiopia

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Ibrahim Danlad and former Kotoko player Edwin Tuffour Frimpong honoured the late Nana Pooley with a touching tribute during an Ethiopian Premier League match.

Ahead of the clash between Ethiopia Coffee SC and Mechal on February 8, 2025, at the Addis Ababa Stadium, the duo held up a jersey bearing the inscription “RIP Nana Pooley” in a heartfelt pre-match gesture.

The moment captured the enduring bond between Kotoko players—both past and present—and their passionate supporters.

