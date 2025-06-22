Real Madrid has been struck with the worst possible news following the death of lifelong fan Sergio Nieto

Nieto sadly passed away at the age of 100 on Sunday, June 22, after supporting the club for more than 90 years

The club honoured him with a victory against Mexican club Pachuca in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup

Spanish football powerhouse Real Madrid is in mourning following the passing of one of its most cherished supporters, Sergio Nieto Díaz Albo.

On Sunday, June 22, the club announced through its official website that Sergio Nieto had passed away at the age of 100.

Real Madrid mourns loss of devoted fan Sergio Nieto

His death marks the end of a remarkable era, as he was the first registered socio or club member of Real Madrid.

"Real Madrid C. F., its President and Board of Directors deeply regret the passing of Sergio Nieto Díaz Albo, Real Madrid's first member," the statement read.

"Sergio Nieto Díaz Albo, who had been a member of Real Madrid for 93 years, since 1 December 1932, passed away at the age of 100. May he rest in peace."

Sergio Nieto: A life spent in white

Sergio Nieto’s bond with Los Blancos began in 1932 and lasted nearly a century.

He lived through every moment of the club’s history — from domestic dominance in La Liga to their unmatched success in Europe.

As a socio, he wasn't just a fan. He was part of the fabric of the club. Socios pay an annual fee — about €149 — and are granted voting rights, including the power to choose the club’s president.

They also enjoy early access to matchday tickets and other exclusive privileges.

Nieto witnessed Madrid lift all 15 of their UEFA Champions League trophies — a feat that spans multiple generations.

Sergio Nieto honoured in the most fitting way

Ahead of their FIFA Club World Cup group stage match against Mexican side Pachuca, the Real Madrid squad paid a special tribute to their departed legend.

According to Sportstar, the players took to the pitch wearing black armbands in honour of Sergio Nieto’s extraordinary loyalty.

Players of Real Madrid pay tribute to Sergio Nieto by wearing a black armband ahead of their Club World Cup game against Pachuca on June 22, 2205. Photo by Michael Owens.

Fans pour out their emotions

Supporters across the globe took to social media to express their sorrow, respect, and admiration for a man who truly embodied the spirit of Madridismo:

@Zibepikin paid a touching tribute:

"Rest in peace, granny, we will win for you today."

@ladondo247 chimed in:

"Wow 100. May God comfort his family."

@ShadyXV0 gave a nod to the club's Spanish tradition:

"He defined what 'Hasta El Final' means. 👏🏼 Much respect! 👑🔥"

@__sameGod aimed a subtle jab at Barcelona:

"This man has witnessed more Champions League trophies than the whole Barca team. RIP Aura💔"

@ekanem74 concluded:

"This is a celebration of life."

Despite Sergio's passing, Xabi Alonso's team braved the odds to secure their first win of the Club World Cup.

First-half goals from Jude Bellingham and Arda Güler, in addition to Fede Valverde's strike after halftime, rendered Elias Montiel's late goal a mere consolation, sealing a 3-1 win in Charlotte, per Flashscore.

