Real Madrid have reportedly turned down the golden chance to sign one of the best defenders in the Italian Serie A

The 25-year-old center-back helped Ivory Coast to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations title on home soil

Los Blancos have already secured the signatures of Dean Huijsen and ex-Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid are actively exploring ways to bolster their defence ahead of the 2025-26 campaign and the name of Evan Ndicka has popped out.

With injuries plaguing their backline and tactical adjustments on the horizon under Xabi Alonso, Los Blancos have been offered an intriguing option from Serie A.

However, despite being approached with the chance to sign AS Roma centre-back Evan Ndicka, the Spanish giants have reportedly decided not to pursue the deal.

Roma offer Ndicka to Real Madrid for €40 Million

According to reports from Defensa Central, AS Roma extended an offer to Real Madrid for their Ivorian centre-back Evan Ndicka.

The Italian side is believed to be seeking a transfer fee in the region of €40 million, a price they consider fair for a defender who was a mainstay in their squad last season.

Ndicka, who featured in every single Serie A match during the 2024-25 season, is regarded as one of the more reliable defenders in Italy’s top flight as featured by GOAL.

His performances helped Roma maintain a respectable defensive record, and his physical presence and composure on the ball were standout attributes.

Madrid decline Ndicka offer

Real Madrid officials reportedly believe that the €40 million asking price is excessive, especially after already spending significantly on their defence.

Los Blancos recently secured the services of Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth, triggering his £50 million release clause.

The young Dutch defender has been earmarked as a cornerstone for Madrid’s future, and his acquisition has tightened the club’s transfer budget for further defensive investments this summer.

Sources within the club also suggest that Ndicka does not fully align with Real Madrid’s tactical or technical requirements.

While he is experienced and consistent, Madrid are targeting players who can both anchor the defence and offer versatility in a system that may include a back three.

Roma under pressure to offload Ndicka

Roma’s willingness to part ways with the 2023 AFCON winner may come as a surprise to many, given his integral role in their campaign last season.

However, financial constraints have forced the Giallorossi to consider selling some of their most valuable assets.

The club is under pressure to meet Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations and may have to sacrifice key players in order to balance the books.

Ndicka, still just 25 and under contract, represents one of their most lucrative sale opportunities.

Will Real Madrid sign more players?

Even though the Spanish champions have declined the opportunity to sign Ndicka, they are not finished in the transfer market.

Club president Florentino Pérez and sporting director Juni Calafat are actively monitoring other options following the arrivals of Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

