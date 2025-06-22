Raul Asencio has started both Club World Cup games alongside new signing Dean Huijsen

The Spanish defender conceded a penalty against Al Hilal and was sent off against Pachuca for similar fouls

Real Madrid fans are frustrated with his costly defensive mistakes and have taken to social media to criticise him

Real Madrid secured their first victory of the 2025 Club World Cup with a 3-1 win over Pachuca but one player's performance still drew criticism from fans.

Goals from Jude Bellingham, Arda Güler, and Federico Valverde sealed the points for Xabi Alonso’s side, sending them to the top of Group H.

Real Madrid Fans Urge Club to Sell Player Despite Beating Pachuca

The win comes as a response to their frustrating 1-1 draw with Al Hilal last Thursday, where Valverde missed a crucial stoppage-time penalty.

All three of Real Madrid's goals against Pachuca came from impressive team play, as they secured victory despite being reduced to 10 men for most of the match.

Raul Asensio sees red

Just seven minutes in, former Premier League striker Salomon Rondon was sent through on goal but brought down by Raul Asencio.

The young defender received a straight red card for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity, with no attempt made to play the ball.

Asencio has partnered new signing Dean Huijsen in central defence for both of Real Madrid’s Club World Cup matches, with Antonio Rudiger still working his way back to full fitness.

The young Spaniard conceded a penalty in the draw against Al Hilal for a similar foul to the one that saw him sent off against Pachuca, pulling down Marcos Leonardo in the box.

Real Madrid fans slam Asensio

His performances have drawn heavy criticism from Real Madrid supporters.

One wrote:

"People can stop pretending Asencio is anything more than a fourth choice CB at best."

A second said:

"Asencio doesn't seem to have the intelligence and composure to be a long-term starter option for Real Madrid."

A third added:

"Asencio's time in the Xabi Alonso era is over."

While a fourth stated:

"Asencio really needs to calm down, you can't keep committing like that."

Coutois shines against Pachuca

Despite being reduced to 10 men early on, Real Madrid held firm as goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made 10 crucial saves to earn the Player of the Match award in their 3-1 win over Pachuca.

The victory puts Los Blancos in a strong position ahead of their final group match against RB Salzburg, where just a point will seal qualification to the last 16 of the Club World Cup..

