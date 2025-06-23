Gustavo Cabral and Antonio Rudiger are the subjects of a heated argument between Real Madrid and Pachuca

Following standard procedure, FIFA has opened an investigation into the incident to determine whether any disciplinary action is necessary

Real Madrid recorded their first win at the ongoing Club World Cup in a match that saw a Real Madrid player sent off

The aftermath of Real Madrid’s 3-1 victory over Pachuca in the Club World Cup in Charlotte on June 21, has been overshadowed by an intense and emotionally charged confrontation between Antonio Rüdiger and Gustavo Cabral.

The German international accused Cabral of an offence during a heated exchange late in the game, prompting FIFA to launch an official investigation.

Gustavo Cabral (right) denies racial abuse against Antonio Rüdiger (left) in Real Madrid-Pachuca Club World Cup match on June 22, 2025. Image credit: by Richard Pelham

Source: Getty Images

The two players are at the center of a tense dispute between Spanish giants Real Madrid and Mexican side Pachuca.

However, Cabral, who came off the bench in the second-half, has firmly denied the allegations.

What happened between Rudiger and Cabral?

Antonio Rudiger claimed Gustavo Cabral racially abused him. The alleged incident occurred during the final stages of the match, which saw Real Madrid win despite being reduced to 10 men after Raul Asencio was sent off in the 7th minute according to Flashscore.

Emotions ran high as Pachuca pushed to close the gap, and tempers flared when Rüdiger and Cabral became entangled in a physical and verbal skirmish.

Gustavo Cabral (right, #22) and Antonio Rudiger (left, #22) clashed during Real Madrid 3 Pachuca 1 Club World Cup match on June 22, 2025 in Charlotte. Image credit: Richard Pelham

Source: Getty Images

The situation quickly escalated, drawing in players from both sides and causing a brief melee on the pitch.

According to Rüdiger, as reported by GOAL, who returned to action following an injury layoff, Cabral directed racist language at him during the altercation.

The Real Madrid defender, known for his outspoken stance against racism in football, immediately brought the matter to the attention of the match officials.

The referee, adhering to FIFA’s anti-discrimination protocol, reported the allegation, triggering an automatic review.

Cabral denies racial abuse towards Rudiger

However, Cabral has categorically denied using any racially charged language against the former Chelsea and Premier League star.

Speaking to reporters after the match, the 39-year-old Argentine defender acknowledged the argument but insisted that his words were purely of a derogatory nature unrelated to race.

“It was a heated moment, and I called him a ‘f***ing coward’—something we often say in Argentina in the heat of competition. The phrase I used is common in our culture when expressing frustration, especially when we feel someone is exaggerating or trying to provoke.”

He also alleged that Rüdiger responded by challenging him to a confrontation outside the dressing rooms, a claim that adds another layer to an already complex situation.

Xabi Alonso backs Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso did not delve into specifics regarding the incident but made it clear that the club stands fully behind Rüdiger.

“We stand firmly with Toni. Racism has no place in football or in society, and we fully expect FIFA to handle this matter with the seriousness it deserves.”

Jaime Lozano supports Gustavo Cabral

On the other side, Pachuca head coach Jaime Lozano also came to Cabral’s defense, expressing disbelief at the accusations.

“I’ve worked with Gustavo for a long time, and he’s always demonstrated professionalism and strong leadership. There’s never been any sign of such behavior from him. I’ll have a conversation with him, but I fully trust his character.”

FIFA investigates alleged racist abuse against Rudiger

FIFA has confirmed that it is reviewing the matter and will follow established procedures to determine whether disciplinary action is warranted.

Under FIFA's anti-discrimination policy, any proven case of racial abuse could result in severe sanctions, including match suspensions and potential bans.

Mbappe missed Real Madrid vs. Pachuca CWC clash

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Kylian Mbappe's unavailability for Real Madrid's crucial FIFA Club World Cup fixture against Pachuca on Saturday, June 22.

The former Paris Saint-Germain attacker also missed out on the his team's opening game at the tournament against Al-Hilal.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh