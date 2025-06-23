Brimah rose to prominence as Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper at AFCON 2015, helping the Black Stars reach the final

After a tough stint at Mamelodi Sundowns due to limited playing time, Brimah revived his career in Spain’s lower leagues

A devoted husband and father, Razak Brimah shares moments of joy with his wife and child on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Razak Brimah's journey through the ranks of international football and across clubs in Spain and South Africa reflects grit, perseverance, and a deep love for the game.

From starring for the Black Stars at major African tournaments to reviving his career in Spain’s lower leagues, Brimah’s story is quite fascinating, albeit he did not really enjoy top-tier club football.

Inside the career and lifestyle of former Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah. Image credit: Visionhaus/Corbis, razakbrimahofficial/Instagram

Source: Getty Images

Razak Brimah's rise to become Black Stars No.1

The Accra-born goalkeeper's defining moment on the international stage came during the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

As Ghana’s first-choice custodian under Israeli coach Avram Grant, he played a key role in helping the Black Stars reach the final of the tournament in Equatorial Guinea.

The final clash against Ivory Coast ended in heartbreak, however, as Ghana lost in a dramatic penalty shootout (9–8) after a goalless draw.

Brimah retained his position as the team’s number one for the AFCON 2017 tournament in Gabon.

Once again under Grant's leadership, Ghana made it to the semi-finals but fell short of reaching the final.

Despite the disappointment, Brimah’s calm presence in goal and vocal leadership at the back were praised by many fans and analysts.

Brimah Razak (R) blocks a shot on goal by Mali's forward Kalifa Coulibaly during the 2017 AFCON group D football match between Ghana and Mali on January 21, 2017. Image credit: AFP/Justin TALLIS

Source: Getty Images

Which clubs did Razak Brimah play for?

Brimah was plying his trade with Córdoba CF in the Segunda División in Spain between 2015 and 2017 at the peak of his international career according to Wikipedia.

While at Córdoba, he battled for a starting spot and gained valuable experience in a highly competitive league.

His time in Spain honed his technical skills and tactical understanding, qualities that served him well on the international stage.

In 2017, Brimah made a bold move to join Mamelodi Sundowns, one of the top clubs in South Africa.

The switch promised regular football and a new challenge in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

However, limited playing time saw him fall down the pecking order, and in August 2018, he mutually parted ways with the Sundowns according to African Football.

Brimah's career revival in Spain’s lower divisions

The ex-Ghana Black Stars goalkeeper returned to Spain in search of more consistent football, signing a one-year deal with Linares Deportivo in July 2019.

Brimah played went on to play 25 matches during the 2019/20 season, and conceded just 13 goals.

His performances were so outstanding that the 2015 AFCON finalist was voted the Best Goalkeeper of the Season.

That campaign ended prematurely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Linares had already established a commanding lead with 75 points in 29 matches, 27 points ahead of CD El Ejido.

Thanks to Brimah’s heroics in goal, Linares earned promotion, and he solidified his reputation as a dependable and experienced shot-stopper.

Razak Brimah joined Calahorra in 2024

The former Black Stars custodian took on a new challenge with CD Calahorra in 2024, continuing his career in Spain with characteristic dedication.

His current contract with the lower-tier team is set to expire at the end of June 2025, marking what could be the final phase of a long and varied football journey.

Razak as a family man with a passion for sharing

Razak Brimah is known for leading a modest yet happy life away from the football field, with his social media feeds feeling like a fresh air.

The ex-international who recently lost his dear mother, is active on Instagram, where he frequently shares snapshots of his personal life, including moments with his wife and child.

His social media presence reveals a man who is deeply rooted in family values and proud of his heritage.

Whether he’s posting training photos or capturing joyful family moments, Brimah comes across as grounded and appreciative of his journey.

His Instagram posts often receive warm responses from fans, many of whom continue to admire him for his role in Ghana's memorable AFCON campaigns.

A peek at the lifestyle and career of Sammy Adjei

YEN.com.gh earlier featured the decent lifestyle and football career of another former Ghana international goalkeeper Sammy Adjei.

The Hearts of Oak legend made a big name for himself in the 2000 season after helping the Ghana Premier League side to a historic treble.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh